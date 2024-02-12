Winter weather causes some cancellations in Northwest Arkansas





A system of winter weather that produced a mix of rain, sleet and snow moved through some of Northwest Arkansas early Monday.

Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said they had been expecting the conditions for the past several days. The system will wind down as it gradually moves east and the precipitation is expected to subside by early afternoon, Sellers said.

Sellers said there isn't any other wintry mix expected, but there's a chance for additional rainfall this week. Freezing temperatures are not of concern. He said there will be one more cold morning, but temperatures will warm through the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 50s on Tuesday and into the 60s on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures weren't conducive for the wintry mix to stick to the county roads as the sun rose, said Jay Frasier, Benton County administrator of public services.

The wintry mix started around 4:40 a.m. and county crews plowed snow from about 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Frasier said. He said no accidents were reported to the county and as of 10:30 a.m. all county road conditions are "good."

Rogers roads look good too, said Peter Masonis, city of Rogers spokesman. He said the city still is encouraging residents to be cautious and safe on the roads.

Northwest Arkansas' three largest school districts -- Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers -- were all closed on Monday because of the weather, though Springdale declared it a remote teaching and learning day. Siloam Springs was the only Benton County school district that was open Monday.

Northwest Arkansas Community College decided to go with remote learning until noon today.

Bentonville and Centerton city halls delayed opening until 10 a.m. Bella Vista city offices were closed entirely Monday, though business will still be conducted online, by phone and by email as able, according to a news release from the city.

Tad Sours, Washington County's communications director, said road conditions throughout Washington County are clear. Communities in the southern parts of the county like West Fork and Winslow received more snow, but most precipitation ended around 9 a.m., he said.

While Sours said the road conditions are good today, the county's biggest concern is refreeze Tuesday morning.

Sours said today's snow and rain make pre-treating the roads almost impossible, as anything crews put down will wash away.



