Woolsey farmstead nears completion of renovation

Fayettevilleâ€™s Woolsey farmstead project, which has been in the works for 10 years, is seen Friday Feb. 9, 2024. The city has been working on restoring the historic farmstead since 2014. The main house is now complete, with plans to open the property to the public soon. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler) FAYETTEVILLE -- A 180-year-old house is closer to displaying its welcome mat for the first time in a long time.Work to renovate the main house at the historic Woolsey farmstead is finished.