1 injured in shooting at Southern Arkansas Tech in Camden

One person was injured in a shooting late Monday night on the campus of Southern Arkansas Tech in Camden, the school announced Tuesday morning.

The shooting, which occurred at approximately 10:31 p.m. behind Highland Park Hall, sent the school into lockdown as emergency services, including an ambulance, were dispatched to the campus.

The injured victim, who is not a student at the school, was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. They have already been released.

The incident is being investigated by campus police, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police.

The school said there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the Tech campus.

"The safety and security of our students are paramount," said Ed Rice, vice chancellor for Student Services, in a press release. "It's deeply unfortunate when incidents off campus spill over and endanger our campus community. Our priority remains the well-being and safety of our students and staff."

"I am proud of the swift action taken by the state police, Calhoun County Sheriff, campus police and first responders," said SAU Tech Chancellor Jerry Thomas in a press release. "Thanks to our emergency responders and the SAU Tech Crisis Management Team, we were able to manage the situation effectively and maintain the safety of our campus."