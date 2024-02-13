Balance on display in the SEC

(SEC report, for 2.13)

RK;LAST;NET;TEAM (RECORD);COMMENT

1;2;45;South Carolina (21-3, 9-2);7-game win streak is historic

2;1;5;Alabama (17-7, 9-2);Super tough non-con slate paying off

3;3;6;Tennessee (17-6, 7-3);Got handled by Aggies on Saturday

4;4;7;Auburn (19-5, 8-3);Huge home week: SC and Kentucky

5;7;31;Florida (16-7, 6-4);Solidly in NCAA field for now

6;9;37;Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4);Up 13 spots in NET this week

7;5;25;Kentucky (16-7, 6-4);What is going on Coach Cal?

8;5;58;Ole Miss (18-5, 5-5);Open Saturday, at UK's Rupp tonight

9;11;36;Miss. State (16-8, 5-6);In fine shape with NET ranking

10;8;94;LSU (12-11, 4-6);Only win in past 6 came vs. Arkansas

11;10;95;Georgia (14-10, 4-7);Competitive during 5-game skid

12;12;128;Arkansas (12-11, 3-7);Next 3 vs. projected NCAA teams

13;13;238;Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9);Transfers created talent shortage

14;14;153;Missouri (8-16, 0-11);NCAA Round of 32 to the dumps

The NCAA NET Rankings, an acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, factor in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

South Carolina at Auburn

7:30 p.m., Wednesday (SEC Network)

The Gamecocks are sneaking up on nobody anymore, what with a seven-game SEC winning streak and a clear-cut formula for winning under SEC coach of the year favorite Lamont Paris. The Tigers won a huge showdown against Alabama at Neville Arena last week before stinking it up at Florida.

QUOTEBOOK

"I have literally said 'no' to every possible distraction because I just think you're on a hamster wheel and it doesn't solve anything."

-- Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams, asked what Saturday's win over Tennessee meant for the Aggies' NCAA Tournament resume

"I thought we played great. Start to finish, our best effort of the year."

-- Florida Coach after Saturday's 81-65 win over Auburn

"I would have liked to play better. I would have liked to have it be competitive. It wasn't."

-- Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl after the loss at Florida

"Luckily, there's a reason why it's a 40-minute game and they give you two halves to show what you can do and you're not judged until the clock hits zero."

-- South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris rallying from a halftime deficit to down Vanderbilt

BY THE NUMBERS

3 School-record consecutive home losses for Kentucky at Rupp Arena after Saturday's 89-85 setback against Gonzaga

15 Consecutive home wins for Florida versus Auburn, which hasn't won a game at Gainesville, Fla., since 1996

27 Years since South Carolina won seven consecutive SEC games before Saturday's 75-60 home win over Vanderbilt

109 Winning score by Alabama in both games of its season sweep of LSU

SEC REPORT By Tom Murphy

The balance of the SEC was on display Saturday with upper-echelon title contenders in No. 6 Tennessee and No. 12 Auburn taking it on the chin in humbling road losses at Texas A&M and Florida, respectively.

The Volunteers trailed by as many as 22 points in their 85-69 loss to the Aggies. Auburn was behind by up to 29 points before falling 81-65 for its 15th consecutive loss at Florida's Exactech Arena.

Neither Florida nor Texas A&M ever trailed in delivering the lopsided losses.

The Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) have won five of their past six games, with the only loss in that span a 67-66 decision at Texas A&M on Feb. 3. Second-year Coach Todd Golden's team is in position to make a push for a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. Those would go to co-leaders Alabama and South Carolina, plus Auburn and Tennessee based on the current standings.

Florida hosts LSU today at 7 p.m. before traveling to take on Georgia on Saturday at noon following the Bulldogs' bye date.

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl talked up his recommendation of Golden for the Florida job to the Gators' brass.

"I love Todd," Pearl said. "Love him to death and so proud of him. You've got a brilliant young coach with the highest character. ... I root for them every night except when they play us."

Pearl also pointed out the importance of a win over his program, which is No. 7 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings.

"Obviously the prize on our head is huge coming in with the math. But a big win and a big number for Florida," Pearl said.

Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4) could make a similar case after also winning five of its past six, with a 71-68 home loss to Ole Miss on Jan. 27 the only blemish in that stretch. The Aggies are at Vanderbilt tonight at 6 before a showdown at Alabama on Saturday that comes after the Crimson Tide's bye date.

On Saturday, Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo's put-back tied the game at 8-8, and 10 seconds later Wade Taylor hit a three pointer to give the Aggies the lead for good.

Texas A&M expanded its lead to 42-28 at halftime, and the Aggies maxed out their advantage at 22 points at 53-31 on a Tyrece Radford three-pointer at the 13:48 mark.

"It just never seemed like we were in sync and playing the way we want to play," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said.

The Volunteers, who are 3-2 in SEC road games, look to get back on track at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Carolina dreams

South Carolina is on a roll the likes of which haven't been seen in Columbia, S.C., since the last century.

The Gamecocks shot up to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll Monday after winning their seventh game in a row with Saturday's 75-60 come-from-behind victory over Vanderbilt.

The seven-game win streak in league play is the longest for South Carolina since the 1996-97 Gamecocks opened league play with 11 straight wins en route to the regular season title with a 15-1 mark.

South Carolina is 9-2 in SEC play for only the third time in school history. The winning streak began with a 77-62 victory at Arkansas on Jan. 20 and includes wins over Kentucky and league favorite Tennessee.

The Gamecocks had to rally from a 32-28 halftime deficit against the Commodores, who made 4 of 9 three-pointers in the first half.

South Carolina will have to pull an upset to keep its streak going as it takes on No. 13 Auburn on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Central at the Tigers' Neville Arena.

Points race

The SEC scoring race looks like it will come down to the wire between four players. Alabama guard Mark Sears leads the way with 491 points and a 20.46 scoring average, just a fraction ahead of Tenneessee's Dalton Knecht, who has 467 points and a 20.3 average.

Texas A&M's Wade Taylor is just a fraction behind that with 458 points and a 19.9 average, and Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves has 451 points and a 19.6 average.

In and out

CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm featured nine SEC teams in his projected NCAA Tournament bracket Monday, the same number ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi had in his last bracketology report Saturday. The record number of SEC teams in the tournament is eight, which was accomplished last season and in 2018.

Palm's prediction had Mississippi State as the league's only 11 seed and no other team on the so-called bubble.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M were both 10 seeds in the CBS bracket, while Tennessee was a 2 seed, Alabama and South Carolina were 3 seeds, Auburn a 5 seed, Kentucky a 7 seed and Florida an 8 seed.

Lunardi listed Mississippi State among his last four in, and had Florida and Ole Miss among the last four teams receiving byes.

His projection had 2 seed Tennessee, 3 seeds Alabama and Auburn, 5 seed South Carolina, 6 seed Kentucky, 10 seeds Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, and 11 seed Ole Miss.

Cheers, Coach A

Fans at Mizzou Arena gave former Coach Mike Anderson a rousing round of applause during Saturday's Alumni Weekend game against Mississippi State.

Anderson led Missouri to an Elite Eight appearance and a school-record 31 wins in 2008-09. The Tigers won the Big 12 Tournament for the first time in school history and finished 31-7 in that season 15 years ago.

Missouri also celebrated the 30th anniversary of its 1994 team, which went 14-0 in Big Eight play for the Tigers' first unbeaten conference season in 23 years. That team -- which fell 120-68 at Arkansas in the dedication game at Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Dec. 2, 1993 -- beat Navy, Wisconsin and Syracuse to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. If the Tigers had beaten Arizona in the Elite Eight, they would have set up a rematch with the Razorbacks in Charlotte, N.C.

Missouri fans were wounded by Anderson's departure to Arkansas two years after the 31-win season. A long-time assistant for Nolan Richardson at Arkansas, Anderson led the Razorbacks to a 170-103 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances in eight seasons.

The warm vibes for Anderson's return and the alumni celebration Saturday did not produce a turnaround for the current Tigers, who fell 75-51 to the Bulldogs to drop to 0-11 in league play. Missouri has lost its six SEC home games by an average of 11.8 points. The Tigers' closest shot at winning came in a 71-69 overtime defeat against South Carolina, an SEC co-leader with Alabama.

Rupp rumblings

Here's a new one: Kentucky had never, ever lost three games in a row at Rupp Arena before Gonzaga came in and laid an 89-85 defeat on the winningest program in college basketball history Saturday.

Prior to that, Kentucky lost 94-91 to Florida and 103-92 to Tennessee in consecutive games on Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

"I just want to tell our fans how much I appreciate what they're doing for this team, or what they're trying to do," Kentucky John Calipari said after Saturday's loss. "They're here. They're loud. When we needed them, they stood up.

"I just say, 'Stick with them,' and I appreciate the fans. ... We just normally come out on fire, and we haven't."

The Wildcats have a chance to get Rupp rocking again tonight with an 8 p.m.home game against Ole Miss, which had a bye date Saturday.

Good byes

SEC teams coming off a bye are 5-1 in their next games back, including wins by Arkansas and Florida on Saturday.

The only loss for a team after its bye date came in Vanderbilt's 75-62 home loss to Tennessee, which was also coming off a bye.

LSU trampled the Razorbacks 95-74 on Feb. 3 after its bye and Texas A&M edged Florida 67-66 after its bye.

Ole Miss will be coming off the league's only in-conference Saturday bye when the Rebels travel to Kentucky tonight.

Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri are all on bye dates on this mid-week cycle. The Crimson Tide returns to action at Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 a.m. Georgia hosts Florida on Saturday at noon. Mississippi State hosts Arkansas on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Missouri returns to play at Ole Miss on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Auburn will play at Georgia on Feb. 24 following its open date and South Carolina will travel to Ole Miss for a rematch on Feb. 24 after its bye. Kentucky did not schedule a bye week during league play, instead opting a big intersectional game with Gonzaga, which the Wildcats lost 89-85 on Saturday.

'GameDay' showing

Auburn will host ESPN's "College GameDay" show on Saturday prior to its home game against Kentucky at 5 p.m. The show will begin at 9 a.m.

The Wildcats were the road team for a "College GameDay" appearance earlier this season, prior to a 63-57 win over Arkansas at Walton Arena on Jan. 27.

Hang his jersey

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams doesn't think junior guard Wade Taylor IV should have to wait to be symbolically enshrined in Aggies' basketball lore.

"[Taylor] should have his jersey retired at Senior Day," Williams said Saturday. "We shouldn't wait."

Taylor, a Dallas native, was named the Naismith Trophy national player of the week after averaging 21.5 points in wins over Missouri and No. 6 Tennessee.

Taylor is third in the SEC with 19.9 points per game and he has the top scoring average in Division I among players with 80-plus assists and 50-plus steals.

Top players

Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford and South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles received SEC player of the week honors as announced Monday by the league office.

Radford, a 6-3 senior from Baton Rouge, averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins over Missouri and Tennessee to be named SEC player of the week. Radford shot 53.1% from the field and 80% from the free throw line in the games and had 27 points in the win over the Vols.

Murray-Boyles, a 6-7 local product from Columbia, S.C. was named SEC freshman of the week after averaging 23.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in wins over Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, including a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting against the Commodores.