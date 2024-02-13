Candidates for dean of UA’s Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences make forum presentations this week

Three candidates for the dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences will make presentations at forums this week at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Each candidate will be asked to focus on what they see as their strengths as well as opportunities for the college; discuss past experiences they believe have prepared them for the position; and discuss how they would advance research, performance and education for the College.

The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is the largest and most academically diverse unit on the UA campus. The college provides the majority of the core curriculum for all UA students.

The candidates and schedule are as follows:

Thursday: Stephanie Ricker Schulte, an associate dean for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, a professor of communication and a faculty affiliate for the interdisciplinary comparative literature and cultural studies program.

Feb. 19: Brian Raines, a professor of mathematics and the associate dean for research, operations and strategic planning in the College of Arts & Sciences at Baylor University. He is also a Faculty Regent at Baylor University.

Feb. 22: David D. Perlmutter, a professor in the College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University, where he served as dean from 2013-2023. Prior to joining Texas Tech University, Perlmutter was the director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Iowa and an associate dean for graduate studies and research for the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at University of Kansas.

Each forum is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the E.J. Ball Courtroom in the UA School of Law.