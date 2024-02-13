Chronic absenteeism in Arkansas schools: 127,000+ students miss significant time





More than 127,000 of Arkansas' 473,000 public school students — including charter school students — missed at least 18 days of school in 2021-22, according to national data.

That translates to barely short of a month of instruction in a 9-and-1/4-month school year.

The national non-profit Attendance Works organization and the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University has compiled annual student absentee data for Arkansas and the nation, concluding that absentee rates were higher in 2021-22 than they were in the pre-covid pandemic school year of 2017-18.

In other words, school attendance that decreased dramatically during the throes of the spread of the covid virus that began in March 2020 has not fully recovered.

The absentee data for 2021-22 is the latest year for which the Attendance Works and Everyone Graduates organizations could obtain complete data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The student absentee data is the subject of three reports published by the organizations since November 2023, the latest of which in January is titled Turning Back the Tide: The Critical Role of States in Reducing Chronic Absenteeism.

Earlier reports were: Rising Tide of Chronic Absence Challenges Schools, published in October 2023, and All Hands on Deck: Today's Chronic Absenteeism Requires A Comprehensive District Response and Strategy, published in November 2023.

About one in four of Arkansas' 258 public school districts experienced "extreme chronic absenteeism" in the 2021-22 school year, according to the latest report, meaning that 30% or more of students in those districts missed 10% of the school year for any reason, excused or unexcused.

In a typical 178-day Arkansas school year, chronic absenteeism amounts to almost 18 days of missed school by a student.

Among the Arkansas districts with extreme chronic absenteeism in 2021-22 were Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Junction City, Pine Bluff, Jonesboro, and Marion.

In addition to the school systems with extreme chronic absenteeism, another 68% of Arkansas' districts were reported to have "significant" or "high" student absenteeism. Between 10% and 29% of students in those districts — Conway, Bentonville, Pulaski County Special and Springdale among them — missed 18 or more of their school days in 2021-22, which is the latest year for which data was available to researchers from the U.S. Department of Education.

A small number of Arkansas districts — 8% — had "modest" or "low" chronic absenteeism, meaning that fewer than 10% of the student body missed 10% of their classroom instruction days in 2021-22.



