Consensus 4-star junior defender plans to officially visit Arkansas football

A major Arkansas 4-star defensive target said he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville this summer.

Linebacker Jarcoby Hopson, 6-1 and 205 pounds, of Lake Cormorant, Miss., visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 27 for Arkansas’ Junior Day. He also visited Fayetteville in January 2023.

Hopson announced his top eight schools Tuesday, which includes Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Texas, Miami, Auburn and Texas A&M.

He is being recruited by defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

A consensus 4-star prospect, ESPN rates the junior the No. 16 outside linebacker and the No. 119 overall prospect for the 2025 class.

Hopson, who’s being recruited to play Will linebacker at Arkansas, recorded 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 pass breakup as a junior. He also completed 11 of 22 passes for 150 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed 146 times for 785 yards and 8 touchdowns.



