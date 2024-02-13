Craighead County man gets probation for failure to register as a sex offender

A Craighead County man convicted of a sex crime in Missouri in 2007 was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Arkansas to serve three years probation for failure to register as a sex offender after relocating from Missouri sometime in 2020.
