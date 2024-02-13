Marriages

Rodney Johnson, 56, and Sandrina Hughes, 55, both of Bossier City, La.

Anthony Stuckey, 75, and Clara Farr, 63, both of Little Rock.

Bobbie Stephens, 30, and Jessica McGhee, 31, both of Star City.

Gilberto Pina Croquer, 21, and Saray Linares Castillo, 21, both of Little Rock.

Mason Gleason, 19, and Grace Nunnally, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Khaliah Henderson, 27, and Fabian Banda, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Billy Sanders, 43, and Danyale Thomas, 35, both of Little Rock.

Adam Hall, Jr., 50, and Stephanie Lee, 43, both of Little Rock.

Dylan Thompson, 26, and Isabelle Gadberry, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brett Harris, 30, and Brayden Fountain, 33, both of Little Rock.

Cecil McDonald, 61, of Blytheville and Christine Holt, 56, of Texarkana, Ark.

Divorces

FILED

24-382. Cara Benton-Kozon v. Adam Kozon.

24-387. William Woodley Jr. v. Jasmine Lightner.

24-388. Andrea Hopper v. Cedric Handley.

24-389. Savannah Olson v. Curan Olson.

24-390. Shatima Young v. Charles Young III.

24-391. Dallas Eskin v. Thomas Franklin.

GRANTED

23-3453. Allan Mckenzie v. Sarah Mckenzie.

23-2693. Chase Wilkins v. Raina Wilkins.

23-4179. William Buchman v. Carolyn Buchman.

23-4373. Phung Thi Tran v. Dung Dinh Nguyen.

24-13. John Watson v. Kristie Watson.

24-95. Tiffany Evans v. Tashonda Holland.