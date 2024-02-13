Fayetteville seeks public input on environmental assessment for sewer work

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is seeking comments from residents about an environmental assessment related to sewer work associated with the SLS Community project.

The proposed work would entail the construction of an 8-inch sewer line, starting at Kessler Mountain Regional Park and connecting to existing infrastructure in the city's southwest, according to the assessment report. The work is meant to allow for the development of the SLS Community project, which aims to provide neurodiverse adults with a place to live, work and play while receiving clinical services and job-skills training.

Fayetteville is set to receive a Community Funding Project Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the work and will request the release of that money from the department after the comment period has been completed, according to a press release from the city.

Residents can view the report and offer comments through Feb. 26, the release says. People can view a printed copy of the report from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Economic Vitality Department office at City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St., or view it online at https://cpd.hud.gov/cpd-public/environmental-reviews.

The release says all comments received by Feb. 26 will be considered by the city prior to authorizing its official request for release of federal funds. Any individual, group or agency may email comments to Chung Tan, deputy director of employment and industry, at ctan@fayetteville-ar.gov, or submit written comments to: Department of Economic Vitality, City of Fayetteville, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3737/Economic-Development-Projects for more information about the project.