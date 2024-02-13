Fly fishing film festival set; explore Springdale trails

Center seeks volunteers

Ozark Natural Science Center is recruiting volunteers and will host volunteer orientation programs. Programs will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance, education and more. The center is adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Hike visits Springdale trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 5.9 miles at Bayyari Park in Springdale on Monday. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Battlefield lights prescribed burns

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed fire operations through March 15, subject to weather conditions falling within needed parameters. To assure visitor safety, some areas inside the park, including roads and trails, may be closed while fire operations are taking place and for a short period after completion. Call the visitor center at (479) 451-8122 for information.

Mushrooms, moss and more

A weekend workshop on the various types of fungi is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County north of Huntsville.

Fungi expert Kerri McCabe will lead the three-day workshop that features guided hikes and education on identifying mushrooms, molds, mosses and other organisms. Costs range from $75 to $130 and includes meals and lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us for information.

Watch fly fishing flicks

International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Short fly fishing films will be shown during the two-hour event hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Tickets are $20 per person. Profits benefit Reel Recovery and Casting For Recovery cancer recovery programs.

Longbeards host banquet

The area National Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser banquet, hosted by the Benton County Longbeards, will be Feb. 24 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Profits are used to enhance habitat for wild turkeys and all wildlife. Call Chris Hinkle, (620) 215-0033 for details.

Center celebrates eclipse

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend, April 5-8, at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place followed by a bus ride April 8 to view the eclipse in the zone of totality. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.

Team trail sets season

Northwest Arkansas Team Trail will fish four regular season bass tournaments and a two-day championship at Beaver Lake. All are from safe light to 3 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. Contestants fish in two-angler teams in tournaments.

Dates are Feb. 24, March 9, March 23 and April 6. The championship tournament is May 4-5. There is a one-time membership fee of $50 per angler and entry fee per tournament is $125 per boat. Entry fee into the championship is $250 per boat. For details call Shannon Moseley at (479) 409-1172. Visit www.fishnwatt.com for more information.

Elite Series schedule set

Beaver Lake Elite Series will fish five regular season bass tournaments and a two-day championship out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Dates are March 16, April 20, May 11, Jun 15, Sept. 14 and the championship Oct. 19-20. Anglers fish solo in Elite Series tournaments. Events are safe light to 3 or 4 p.m depending on the date.

There is a $40 membership fee per angler. Entry fee per tournament is $100 per boat. Call Chris Johnson, (479) 466-4659, for information.

Bike, hike as team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.

Corps opens sites early

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites for eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.