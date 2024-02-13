Israelis rescue two hostages in Rafah raid

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment complex in a densely packed town in the Gaza Strip as airstrikes carried out to cover the raid killed more than 60 Palestinians, including women and children.

The rescue in Rafah briefly lifted the spirits of Israelis shaken by the plight of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas. The nation is still reeling from the militant group's cross-border raid last year that started the war.

The overnight bombardment brought devastation in Rafah, which is packed with 1.4 million people, most of whom fled their homes elsewhere in Gaza to escape fighting. Associated Press footage showed a large area of flattened houses, tattered tents and lines of bloodied bodies brought into nearby hospitals.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians in the territory, displaced over 80% of the population and set off a gigantichumanitarian crisis.

More than 12,300 Palestinian children and teens have been killed in the conflict, Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday. About 8,400 women were also among those killed. That means children and teens make up about 43% of the dead, and women and minors together make up three-quarters.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, provided the breakdown at the request of the AP. Israel claims to have killed about 10,000 Hamas fighters but has not provided evidence.

In Hamas' cross-border raid on Oct. 7, an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and militants took 250 people captive, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has described Rafah as the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the territory and signaled that its ground offensive may soon target the town on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip.

Israel says about 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity after dozens were freed during a cease-fire in November. Hamas also holds the remains of roughly 30 others who were either killed on Oct. 7 or died in captivity.

The government has made freeing the hostages a top aim of its war, along with destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities. But as the fighting drags on, rifts have emerged in Israel over how to retrieve them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says persistent military pressure will bring about the captives' freedom even as families of the hostages and many of their supporters have called on the government to make another deal with Hamas.

A DRAMATIC RAID

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said special forces broke into a second-floor apartment in Rafah under fire at 1:49 a.m. Monday, accompanied a minute later by airstrikes on surrounding areas. He said Hamas militants were guarding the captives and that members of the rescue team shielded the hostages with their bodies as the battle broke out.

The army identified those rescued as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7. They also hold Argentine citizenship. They are among just three hostages to be rescued; a female soldier was rescued in November.

The rescue, which Hagari said was based on precise intelligence and planned for some time, is a morale booster for Israelis but a small step toward winning the release of the remaining hostages, who are believed to be spread out and hidden in tunnels.

Har's son-in-law, Idan Begerano, who saw the released captives at the hospital where they were airlifted, said the two men were thin and pale, but communicating well and aware of their surroundings.

Begerano said Har told him immediately upon seeing him: "You have a birthday today, mazal tov." The men held long, tearful embraces with their relatives at the hospital, according to video released by Netanyahu's office.

DOZENS KILLED IN STRIKES

The airstrikes hit jam-packed Rafah in the middle of the night, and dozens of explosions could be heard about 2 a.m. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said at least 67 people, including women and children, were killed in the strikes.

Al-Qidra said rescuers were still searching the rubble. An Associated Press journalist counted at least 50 bodies at the Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.

"I swear to God it was an indescribable night," said Ghada al-Kurd, 37, who is among more than 1 million people sheltering in the southern Gaza city. "The bombing was everywhere -- we were convinced that the Israeli army was invading Rafah."

Al-Kurd said people in Rafah were panicking and considered evacuating during the night, but "no one knew where to even go." She added in a voice message that her young nieces "were crying and I was trying to calm them down," even though she was also "very scared."

Al-Kurd sent five short voice messages she recorded during the night in which the sound of intense bombing and machine guns can be heard clearly. In the background of one of the recordings, a young girl cries and calls for her mother.

"To simply put it, it was a night full of horror, strikes, death and destruction," said Akram al-Satri, 47, who is staying in the Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah. He said strikes there began around 1 a.m. and that there were "very violent clashes." He added in a voice message Monday morning that several houses and a mosque in the area had been destroyed.

Mohamed Zoghroub, a Palestinian living in Rafah, said he saw a black jeep speeding through the town, followed by clashes and heavy airstrikes.

"We found ourselves running with our children from the airstrikes, in every direction," he said, speaking from an area flattened by the bombardment.

Majd Huwehe, 35, a freelance journalist, said the strikes and clashes "started suddenly," sending him and his family running to a nearby school for shelter because the tent they were staying in could not offer protection from shrapnel. "Everyone was terrified," he said.

Dr. Marwan al-Hamase, director of Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital, said the hospital had received 100 injured people overnight, along with the bodies of 52 who were killed.

Maher Abu Arar, a spokesperson for the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah, said the hospital had taken in at least 15 bodies and 50 wounded people. "There were a lot of body parts," Abu Arar said.

Footage circulating on social media from the Kuwaiti hospital showed dead or wounded children. The footage could not immediately be verified but was consistent with AP reporting.

A young man could be seen carrying the body of an infant who he said was killed in the attacks. He said the girl, the daughter of his neighbor, was born and killed during the war.

"Let Netanyahu come and see: Is this one of your designated targets?" he said.

CONCERNS ABOUT RAFAH

Netanyahu has said sending ground troops into Rafah is essential to meeting Israel's war goals. On Sunday, the White House said President Joe Biden had warned Netanyahu that Israel should not conduct a military operation there without a "credible and executable" plan to protect civilians.

More than half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million is now crammed into Rafah, where hundreds of thousands live in sprawling tent camps and overcrowded U.N. shelters.

Palestinians in Rafah have been wondering if they should evacuate before an expected Israeli ground offensive into the city, but many who have already been displaced multiple times since the start of the war have said they have nowhere else to go.

"The explosions caused a state of panic among men, women and children alike," al-Satri said. "The state of panic pushed everyone to pack whatever they had, thinking that the ground invasion of Rafah had begun and that they would live what others have in Khan Younis, Gaza City and the north," he added, listing areas of Gaza that Israeli ground troops have invaded over the past four months of war.

Biden's remarks, made in a phone call with Netanyahu, were his most forceful language yet on the possible operation.

Discussion of the potential for a cease-fire agreement took up much of the call, a senior U.S. administration official said. The official said that after weeks of diplomacy, a "framework" is now "pretty much" in place for a deal that could see the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a halt to fighting.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations, acknowledged that "gaps remain" but declined to give details. The official said military pressure on Hamas in the southern city of Khan Younis in recent weeks helped bring the group closer to accepting a deal.

U.K. SANCTIONS

Britain's government said Monday that it is imposing sanctions on four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Foreign Office said the sanctions were in response to "unprecedented levels" of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year, including those who aggressively harassed or intimidated Palestinians to pressure them to leave their land. It said Israel's failure to act has led to "near total impunity" for the settlers.

Officials alleged that Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy threatened Palestinian families at gunpoint and destroyed property in recent months as part of a "targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities."

They named Zvi Bar Yosef and Ely Federman as the other two men sanctioned Monday. The four are subject to a U.K. asset freeze and travel and visa ban.

"Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs. This behavior is illegal and unacceptable," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence. Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through," Cameron added.

The sanctions followed a similar order earlier this month by Biden, who also named Levy among four settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the West Bank. The U.S. sanctions target three other settlers who are different from those named in the British sanctions.

Shlomo Ne'eman, the chairman of the Yesha Council, a right-wing organization that represents Jewish settlements in the West Bank, called for an immediate cancellation of the "ridiculous sanctions."

But human rights lawyer Eitay Mack said he and others had documented Sharvit's violence toward Palestinian farmers that had forced at least 10 Palestinian families to leave the area near Sharvit's farm.

Mack, who was part of a group of organizations that have been calling for international sanctions against a dozen extremist settlers since 2021, said the sanctions will affect Sharvit's ability to fundraise for his farm.

"It's important because this is part of putting leverage on them, and I think other settlers and other settler organizations are afraid they don't know who is going to be next," he said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry did not react to the latest sanctions.

Netanyahu denounced the earlier U.S. measures, saying "the vast majority of settlers are law-abiding citizens." He said his country "takes action against law-breakers in every place and therefore there is no place for exceptional steps on this measure."

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Josef Federman, Samy Magdy, Sylvia Hui, Colleen Long and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press and by Hiba Yazbek of The New York Times.

Palestinians mourn a baby killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Rafah, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Israeli military said early Monday that it had rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The operation, which was accompanied by airstrikes, killed dozens of Palestinians, according to local health officials. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Hostage Fernando Simon Marman, right, hugs a relative after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant success for Israel. Marman was taken hostage by Hamas in cross-border attack in October last year. (Israeli Army via AP)



This image provided by Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows Fernando Simon Marman. The Israeli military said it rescued Fernando Simon Marman and another hostage from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, marking a small but symbolically significant success in its quest to bring home over 100 captives believed to be held by the Hamas militant group. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)



This image provided by Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows Louis Har. The Israeli military said it rescued Louis Har and another hostage from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, marking a small but symbolically significant success in its quest to bring home over 100 captives believed to be held by the Hamas militant group. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)



Palestinians mourn a child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Rafah, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Rafah, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Israeli military said early Monday that it had rescued the two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The operation, which was accompanied by airstrikes, killed dozens of Palestinians, according to local health officials. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Hostage Luis Har, left, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant success for Israel. Marman was taken hostage by Hamas in cross-border attack in October last year. (Israeli Army via AP)



Hostage Luis Har, center, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant success for Israel. Marman was taken hostage by Hamas in cross-border raid in October last year. (Israeli Army via AP)

