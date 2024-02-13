Will support church

I am a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. I am sickened by the articles written in your newspaper, and especially the cowards who are feeding information to your writers. Yes, there were some poor decisions made along the way that our pastor has addressed and apologized for. But for some, that's not enough. Their goal has been to take the whole church down so they can feel vindicated. Well, there are many of us who will not let that happen!

We have full support for our pastor. He has asked for our forgiveness and apologized to the victims and their families, and to the members of our church. We have suffered a loss of members, but there are many that are staying, and we will be there to see our church grow as the Lord leads us into the future. "The Church on the hill" stands strong as we are are led by our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

JAN KEITH

Little Rock

Country will survive

Henry Kissinger recently died at 100. Former President Jimmy Carter is 99. President Woodrow Wilson had a severe stroke in office; his wife Edith was called the "secret president." Abraham Lincoln suffered debilitating headaches and severe depression. Franklin Roosevelt contracted polio when he was 39; he died during his fourth term as president. James Madison had seizures. Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan had hearing impairments. Several former presidents had learning disabilities.

President Joe Biden is old! He occasionally has brain bobbles. Anyone on Medicare probably has them too. The country will survive.

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

The world's perilous

I think talking about Joe Biden being too old to run for president is not the point. I believe it's not age, but the fact that his memory and cognitive acuity is frightening. I can't believe his family and staff don't step up and get him out of the public. It is sad to watch him.

I am not a Democrat and will not be voting for the Dems' candidate, but I hope they will nominate a different person that is physically and mentally fit and competent to be president. The world has never been as perilous as it is now. Both parties need to nominate a person capable to do the job.

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock

Uncovering agenda

In a stacked deck of agenda cards, Gov. S.H. Sanders continues to trump citizens' rights long embedded in the Arkansas Constitution. Early in the game, she threw FOI (Freedom of Information) and the voting power of "we the people" under the table.

Thanks to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and journalistic investigations for bringing all found details to the attention of the public.

KARIS ALDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Serving when older

Joe Biden is giving us old folks a bad name. The prosecutor who investigated the classified documents found in Biden's garage and elsewhere said Biden was elderly and had a bad memory. I am more than 10 years older that Biden, but I don't talk to deceased people. I know that the president of Egypt is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and that he is not the president of Mexico. I heard a doctor on TV who said his 100-year-old father had a sharper mind than he did.

That being said, there has been a lot of talk about the age of our politicians being able to run for public office or be appointed a judge. The oldest person in the House of Representatives is 86. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa is 90. Clarence Thomas is the oldest Supreme Court justice at 75. There is a lady judge serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington who is 96 and was recently suspended pending investigation after her contemporaries would not let her hear a case unless she took a cognitive memory test.

Nikki Haley has said that 75 should be the cutoff age for serving as president, representatives, and judges. I disagree with her because to pull that off would probably require constitutional changes. I believe a simple solution would be that those serving who are older than 80 take a cognitive memory test along with their annual physical.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Cognitive impairment

Some that want to support the radical right try to present Joe Biden as cognitively impaired. Professionals trained in this area do not agree and see no signs of dementia. We see Biden in many news events and public appearances, and I believe those that listen carefully see no evidence of cognitive decline. Biden has traveled the world meeting with leaders. He presents accurate and articulate statements in communicating policy and direction.

This can be compared to Donald Trump, who appears in public as being confused, rambling, and mentally disconnected, and making statements that seem to project evidence of mental illness that should be of concern.

The GOP has a history of wanting to win at any cost, even at the expense of this nation. They proved this in the past by getting, I believe, a mentally challenged Ronald Reagan re-elected, and his staff had to carry the duties of the presidency.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs