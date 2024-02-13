Life or death: Jury weighs punishment for Shawna Cash

BENTONVILLE -- Shawna Cash's fate is now in the jury's hands.

The seven women and five men must now decide her punishment for killing Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple.

The panel found Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff guilty last week of capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstruction of governmental operations.

The jury has two options: the death penalty or life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

The jury started deliberating Tuesday.

Prosecutors listed three aggravating factors for seeking the death penalty: the murder was committed to avoid or prevent an arrest or effect an escape from custody, the murder was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any government or political function, and the murder was committed in an especially cruel or depraved manner.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Tuesday read the jury about 100 mitigating factors agreed on by the prosecution and Cash's defense attorneys. The factors dealt with issues concerning Cash's childhood, family, mental health and drug use. The jury also has the option to find their own mitigating circumstances.

The jury in order to return with a death sentence must be convinced prosecutors proved the aggravating factors and then must believe the factors outweigh any of the mitigating ones.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson urged jurors in his closing statements to recommend a death sentence for Cash. He reminded the jury Apple had a bullet in the chamber of his gun but did not fire his duty weapon. The bullet was introduced as evidence at the trial.

"That bullet would have saved his life," Robinson said. "He (Apple) kept that bullet in his chamber. That saved Miss Cash's life. That was mercy. He did it in spite of his own life."

He showed the jury a tattoo with "Nothing Runs Like a Felon" on one of Cash's arms. Robinson said Cash fleeing from police is a lifestyle choice for her.

Robinson told jurors Apple was fighting for his life as he was dragged 149 feet through a parking lot and over a curb. One of Apple's hands gripped the gun as he was being dragged by the vehicle, he said.

"She doesn't care about him," Robinson said. "He's a speed bump in her life."

Robinson agreed Cash had a troubled childhood and family life and told the jury they should not ignore any mitigating factors. He asked the jury to consider the weight of the mitigating factors.

He told the jury Cash's brother had the same childhood and is not a methamphetamine addict or convicted felon. He reminded the jury of the recordings from Cash's phone call about her laughing and bragging about being national news.

Robinson said Apple's life is not more valuable than anyone else's, but when Cash decided "to mow him down" it was not only an attack on an individual but an attack on society.

He replayed the jury a portion of a recorded call where a person jokes and refers to the murdered police officer as Apple sauce.

"That's stupid," Cash responds with loud laughter.

Katherine Streett, one of Cash's attorneys, wanted mercy for her client. She asked the panel to recommend a life sentence.

Streett told the jury Cash will never be eligible for parole. She said Cash had been convicted of capital murder. "In Arkansas, life means life," she said.

Streett said she wasn't going to talk about the punishment for the other charges and they could give her the maximum sentences, since she will serve life for the murder.

She told jurors they have two choices: lock Cash up until the end of her life or kill her.

"Don't fall into the trap that if you don't come back with the death penalty you are tolerating the murder of a police officer in this community," Streett said. "That's absurd."

She told jurors their job is to punish Cash and make sure she can no longer hurt a police officer or anyone else.

She told the jury their decision will not bring Apple back to life. She told jurors her client's recorded calls reflect a history of mental illness and long-term drug use instead of her relishing in her crime.

"I'm asking you not to kill her," Streett said. "I'm asking you to recognize the damaged person underneath."

Streett said she's not asking the jury to forgive or excuse Cash, but find a just punishment.

"Every one of us is more than our worst act," Street said.

Cash was born into a dysfunctional family and a life of upheaval including moving 35 times in her childhood, Streett said. She reminded jurors of the many reports from the Arkansas Department of Human Services detailing Cash going to school with ticks and tick bites and soiling herself. She said there were reports of Cash and her siblings being sexually abused.

Streett said if the Department of Human Services had removed Cash and her sister from their home, then neither girl may have ended up as meth addicts and Cash may not have ended up in the car in June 2021.

Streett said she believes Cash started self medicating using meth to cope with the pain as a result of the issues in her childhood.

Streett displayed a childhood photograph on two screens in the courtroom.

"You may not have compassion for Shawna," Street said, pointing at her. "But, have compassion for that little girl."

She displayed a second childhood photo of Cash and asked for compassion from the jury. "That's who Shawna is," Streett said.

Streett described Cash as damaged and asked the jury for mercy for her client.

Robinson had the final words for the jury. He said a jury's verdict of death is a just sentence.

"She's not a 5-year-old girl," Robinson said of Cash. She's not a 10-year-old girl. She's a woman."

Robinson said Cash will die in prison and she's earned it. He said the jury had to decide when she dies.

"She dies slowly or less slowly," he said.

Robinson said on one end of the spectrum, there's mercy and on the other end there's vengeance -- eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth. He said he's not going to ask for vengeance in the case and for Cash to die in the same manner Apple did.

The defense rested their case Monday, but Robinson presented the jury Tuesday morning with rebuttal evidence.

He played the jury a recorded visitation on Dec. 11, 2021, between Cash and Christopher Cash, her brother, in which she talks about making worldwide news over Apple's death and laughs about her new reputation.

She also mentions she didn't intend to kill Apple and her crime was not capital murder. She says her crime was involuntary manslaughter and she planned to plead guilty and then hopefully be released from prison after a short time.

The two also reminisced about the first time they smoked marijuana together.

Robinson rested the prosecution's case after the recordings.

Apple and Brian Stamps, then a Pea Ridge police officer, heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stamps stopped his patrol vehicle behind the Jeep, and Apple stopped his car in front of the Jeep.

Shawna Cash hit Stamps' vehicle, then sped forward and hit Apple, who got caught under the vehicle. Stamps testified he fired four shots at the Jeep after seeing Apple underneath it.

Cash was later apprehended by a Bella Vista police officer after she crashed the Jeep and fled into the woods.