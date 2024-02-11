Names and Faces

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Beyonce broke the speculation of fans by using a Super Bowl commercial Sunday to announce she would be releasing new music. In an ad done with Verizon that aired after the halftime show performed by Usher, Beyonce joked with comedian Tony Hale about doing something that would potentially "break the internet" like Verizon's 5G network. The two went through various scenarios, ranging from a Barbie-esque "Bar-Bey" to a presidential "BOTUS" campaign. Before the commercial ended, Beyonce said "Drop the new music." Immediately after, the singer's website update with the announcement of a new album named "Act II" would release March 29. While the full album isn't available for sampling, two new songs have given fans an idea of what to expect. "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," the titles of the two songs, both indicated that Beyonce, 42, may lean toward a country-rock theme for her forthcoming release. Speculation has also risen that this may be part of her "Renaissance" album project, a "three act project" that she said in 2022 she had recorded during the covid-19 pandemic. Previous announcements have either come through announcements or through no announcement altogether.

Usher was in Las Vegas for more than just the Super Bowl as he and his 40-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, got their marriage licenses. Multiple sources gave reports that made it unclear as to whether a marriage ceremony had occurred over the weekend or not. The 45-year-old singer has reportedly known Goicoechea, who is an A&R executive at Epic Records, since at least 2016. "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher told People in an interview earlier this month. In describing their relationship, he added: "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect." The couple currently has two children, 3-year-old Sovereign Bo and 2-year-old Sire Castrello. Usher also has two children that he shares with his first ex-wife, former fashion stylist Tameka Foster, who he had been with from 2007 to 2009.