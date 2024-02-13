Judge orders Musk

to testify 3rd time

SAN FRANCISCO -- A judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify for a third time as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, now called X, in 2022.

Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler issued an order Saturday giving Musk, his team and the SEC a week to agree on a date and location for Musk's testimony. In a court hearing last December, Beeler said she would issue an order if the two sides couldn't agree on when and where the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would testify.

"The parties, at least initially, agreed to a date but ultimately the respondent did not appear and resists the subpoena on the grounds that the SEC's investigation is baseless and harassing and seeks irrelevant information," Beeler wrote in the order in federal court in Northern California.

"Also, he contends that the subpoena -- issued by an SEC staff member appointed by the SEC's Director of Enforcement -- exceeds the SEC's authority because it was not issued by an officer appointed by the President, a court, or the head of a department," as required by the U.S. Constitution, she added.

Beeler said the testimony is "not unduly burdensome" for Musk, who can testify in Texas, where he lives.

-- The Associated Press

Tourism society sets

LR event in March

The Atlanta-based Southeast Tourism Society is holding its 2024 Domestic Showcase, in which professionals can meet with colleagues and industry suppliers, at the Statehouse Convention Center on March 20-23.

The society is working with the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Arkansas Tourism division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism on the event.

"Working with STS is an existing part of LRCVB's plan to increase tourism for our city," visitors bureau President and Chief Executive Officer Gina Gemberling said. "Hosting them here puts our city on the map for hundreds of group tour buyers and travel journalists to showcase everything Little Rock has to offer."

Keynote speakers include Stephanie Stuckey of the Eastman, Ga.-based Stuckey's convenience store chain and Brian Jewel, executive editor of The Group Travel Leader, Inc.

-- Aaron Gettinger

State index ends day

at 982.99, up 15.13

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 982.99, up 15.13 points.

"We start the week with a mixed to slightly lower stock market on Monday as investors look to another round of economic reports ... hoping [they] will not delay for too long a Federal Reserve decision to cut rates," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.