North Little Rock police investigating deaths of woman, child

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating the deaths of an adult woman and small child, the agency announced Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, at 9:47 a.m., officers responded to the Interstate 440 on-ramp from US 165 for a report of a deceased person.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of the woman and child. A second child was also found and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The manner and cause of death are still unknown. The bodies have been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.

Detectives are in the process of identifying the deceased.

Their names will not be released until family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.