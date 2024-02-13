Rain helps anglers eager for walleye run

Beaver Lake
Walleye anglers are looking forward to the spawning run up the White and War Eagle river tributaries.
Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said recent rain made the river water slightly warmer than the lake water flowing into the reservoir.
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Beaver Lake
Walleye anglers are looking forward to the spawning run up the White and War Eagle river tributaries.
Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said recent rain made the river water slightly warmer than the lake water flowing into the reservoir.