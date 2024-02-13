Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bringing “reimagined” Greatest Show to North Little Rock arena

The North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings an "all-new, reimagined Greatest Show On Earth" to Central Arkansas, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets -- $17-$87 plus sales tax (prices subject to change) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com.

Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels and Jan Damm, as Aria, Stix and Nick Nack, respectively, are "the soul, rhythm and funny bone of the show and guide audiences through an interactive and music-filled journey with new, modern twists to classic circus acts," according to a news release.

A globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States will present "never-before-seen stunts, acrobatic displays and comedic acts," the release continues.

The 360-degree stage is designed as "the ultimate playground, with bright colors and designs that resemble a toy box that has come to life."

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bring an "all-new, reimagined" show to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, Oct. 19-20. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Feld Entertainment)

