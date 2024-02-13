State awards Right to Worship Safely grants to 6 organizations in Arkansas

Six faith organizations will receive state Right to Worship Safely grants to enhance security, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

The grants awarded include $74,449 to Congregation B'nai Israel in Pulaski County, $60,000 to Lubavitch of Arkansas in Pulaski County, $43,200 to Congregation Agudath Achim in Pulaski County,$30,805 to Subiaco Abbey in Logan County, $11,273 to Congregation House of Israel in Garland County, and $8,065 to St. Mary's Catholic Church Hot Springs in Garland County.

The DPS Right to Worship Safely Grant Program supports physical security enhancement and other security activity projects that serve to assist "nonprofit ideology-based/spiritual/religious entities" in the prevention, protection against, preparedness for, and response to a terrorist threat or threats and/or other extremist attack or attacks, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The state program is modeled after the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

"The right to worship freely is our most fundamental right," Sanders said Tuesday in a news release issued by the Department of Public Safety. "With threats against religious communities rising across the country, we created the Right to Worship grant program for faith groups in need of protection. No person or community should ever be violently targeted for their faith. The recipients we are announcing today demonstrated the highest need for support, and I'm proud my administration is stepping up to help."

"The Department of Public Safety's mission is to ensure the safety and security of all Arkansans," Department of Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar said in the news release. "While Arkansans are worshiping, they should not fear for their safety."

On Dec. 15, the Legislative Council approved the state Department of Public Safety's request for $500,000 in state-restricted reserve funds for the grant program and decided to require the department to report to the council which groups the grants are awarded to and how much each group is allocated.

Sanders "promised to aid the Jewish community during the recent rise of antisemitic rhetoric crime, and this will allow funds [for the state Department of Public Safety] to provide grant funding to support security enhancements for nonprofit organizations," the department's chief fiscal officer, Karen Perry, said in November in response to lawmakers' questions about the department's request for state funding for the grants.

Thirty-one entities applied for the grants seeking a total $2,139,421, the department said. Organizations did not receive grants unless they met all grant program requirements.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, eligible nonprofit ideology-based/spiritual/religious institution/organizations were required to be designated as a 501(c)3 organization; have received an active terrorist threat and/or extremist attack in the past 12 months; and established risk to the organization (threat, vulnerability and consequence). Applicants also must be located within Arkansas.

Threats were verified and evaluated by the Arkansas State Police for credibility, and applications were reviewed by the Right to Worship Safety Grant Committee.

Based on information from the state Department of Public Safety, the applicants seeking the largest grants were John Brown University in Benton County, which applied for $226,000; West Side Baptist Church in Union County, which applied for $214,127; First Baptist Church-Siloam Springs in Benton County, which applied for $214,072; and St. Theresa Catholic Church in Pulaski County, which applied for $205,800.