Texarkana police investigate suspected homicide after man found dead in home

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Police are seeking information in a suspected homicide that occurred Monday at 808 Ash St.

The victim, Pedro M. Triana Sr., was found deceased in his home at 10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

An investigation into Triana’s death is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available as of Tuesday morning.

The department asks that anyone with knowledge of any details related to this case call Detective Dakota Easley at 903-798-3154.



