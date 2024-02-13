UALR hosts two crucial games this week

While every game is now critical the Arkansas Razorbacks, Arkansas-Little Rock may be facing the two biggest games of the regular season and they get both at home in the Jack Stephens Center.

These should be Pack the Jack games this week for a pair of important doubleheaders.

On Thursday night, the Trojans host Morehead State, which is on top of the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 9-1 record, while UALR is in a four-way tie for second at 8-4.

The Trojans are on a three-game win streak and have won six of the past seven, and the Eagles have won seven consecutive games and sport a 20-5 overall record. Four of the losses were to Alabama, Purdue, Penn State and Indiana with the lone conference loss being at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

A second-place finish means two byes in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, which will be played March 6-9 in Evansville, Ind. With two byes a team needs only two wins to win the tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff for the women's team is set for 5 p.m. and the men's to follow at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The second big game is Saturday against Southern Indiana, when the 1986-87 Trojans team that advanced to the NIT Final Four will be honored with induction into the UALR Hall of Fame.

Former women's basketball player Alicia Cash and tennis player Johnny Johnson will also be inducted at halftime of the men's game.

Saturday is also doubleheader with Joe Foley's women's team starting the action at 1 p.m.

Foley's 854 wins as a head coach ranks him 13th all time in victories and fifth among active coaches. His team also hosts Morehead State's women's team Thursday at 5 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

. . .

For yours truly, it was Super Bore Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs downed San Francisco 25-22 in overtime.

When a game has more fumbles than touchdowns, more punts than touchdowns and more field goals than touchdowns, it was either a great defensive battle -- which is rarely intriguing to the average fan -- or boring.

Of course we are happy for Joe Kleine that his Chiefs got its second consecutive Super Bowl win and their third in five years, but it is way too soon to be comparing them to the New England Patriots and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady, who remains the Greatest Of All Time with seven Super Bowl wins.

Brady was part of the action being in one of the few amusing commercials of the night, although he was stiff.

The night was saved because of Corky's wings and all the dips the wife made.

One other complaint, Dre Greenlaw was lost early to what appeared to be an Achilles tendon injury and the announcers never gave us an update on him.

If Taylor Swift had gotten a splinter, they may have stopped the game.

. . .

Last week SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced revenue distribution of $741.0 million to the SEC's 14 universities for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31.

The total includes $718.0 million distributed directly from the conference office, and an additional $23.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2022-23 football bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $51.3 million per school.

The total revenue for 2022-23 is an increase above the $721.8 million distributed in 2021-22. The average per school distribution increased from $49.9 million in 2021-22, not including bowl money retained by participants.