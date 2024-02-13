The Recruiting Guy

Virtual visit turns 4-star DT's attention toward Arkansas football

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams is shown, Monday, August 8, 2022, during a football practice in Fayetteville. (Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and staff hosted numerous prospects for virtual visits on Feb. 3, and one of the nation’s top defensive linemen is planning to make a trip to Fayetteville because of what he learned virtually.

Andrew