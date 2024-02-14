2 killed, 1 hurt in Arkansas crashes

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads late Sunday night and on Monday afternoon, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Dean Paige, 44, of Prattsville died around 11:12 p.m. Sunday after the 2013 Kia he was driving east on Arkansas 48 near Carthage left the road and collided with a tree before coming to a rest in a roadside ditch, according to the report.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Erica Edwards, 23, of Brookland was killed around 3:40 p.m. Monday when a hydroplaning 2001 Ford collided head-on with the 2008 Mazda she was driving south on Arkansas 135 north of Schugtown, according to a report.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year-old Paul Barrett of Paragould, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report states.

It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the collision, a trooper investigating the crash reported.