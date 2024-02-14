Applications close for new Texarkana School District superintendent, review of candidates to begin





With the deadline to submit applications closing at the end of the day Wednesday, the Texarkana School District consultants who are helping the school board find a superintendent will now begin reviewing applications and evaluating candidates, officials said.

The McPherson & Jacobson executive search firm consultants will also conduct background checks on the candidates, the consultants said in an announcement Wednesday.

The 3,758-student district is seeking a replacement for Becky Kesler, superintendent since 2013. Kesler's resignation was announced Dec. 19, 2023, at a regular school board meeting. Since then, the superintendent's position has been advertised on the Arkansas Association of Education Administrators site, the Arkansas School Boards site, the McPherson & Jacobson website, and by professional associations across the country.

On Feb. 20, Kieth Williams and Wayne Gibson of the executive search firm will meet with the Texarkana School Board of to review "the stakeholder input summary," begin writing interview questions and discuss the logistics of the interview process.

Then, on March 4, the consultants will meet with the school board to review candidates and assist the board as it selects final candidates to be interviewed.

After the superintendent has been hired, the lead consultant will facilitate a board/superintendent workshop to help establish performance objectives for the new superintendent.

The criteria for the successful choice, as determined by the school board, is someone who:

1. Is knowledgeable and has proven performance in all facets of school administration, including facility management, school finance, and personnel, with an understanding of Arkansas school law and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations pertaining to public schools.

2. Can create systems that will ensure alignment of the curriculum in the elementary schools, monitor instructional practices, and create consistency in addressing discipline in all schools.

3. Can be proven and versed in changing the culture and learning environment in underperforming schools to improve test scores in elementary and secondary schools and positively impact all school ratings and grades.

4. Is a visionary, collaborative leader, and consensus builder that can lead the Texarkana Arkansas School District and community to educate and prepare all students for a rapidly changing world culture.

5. Is personable, enthusiastic, committed to the Texarkana Arkansas School District, and becomes the "Face of the District" who engages the community and displays transparency in district operations.

6. Is characterized by high moral standards and integrity, which influences others to higher levels of professionalism, and is a good communicator who can build trust with the Board of Education, staff, and students.

7. Is knowledgeable in the Arkansas LEARNS Act, has a basic understanding of the magnet school concept in elementary schools, creates a culture of high expectations, and establishes a system of accountability for all staff.



