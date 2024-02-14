Bentonville City Council rejects requests tied to School District’s teacher housing plan

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday dealt a blow to the School District's plan for a housing development, rejecting requests for a rezoning and a future land use map adjustment for property the district wishes to donate with the goal of building affordable housing for teachers and staff members.

The council voted 4-3 against both measures. Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones said the district will figure out what to do moving forward.

"Obviously, we're disappointed in the City Council's vote tonight," Jones said. "We still believe that it was a wonderful opportunity for the School District and for the community. We're going to get back and reassess and see what we do next."

Council members Cindy Acree, Holly Hook, Octavio Sanchez and Beckie Seba voted against both measures. Gayatri Agnew, Bill Burckart and Chris Sooter voted for both. Aubrey Patterson, listed on the School District's website as a teacher at Bentonville High School, abstained on both votes.

The district has teamed with the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation on the initiative and is donating the property to Excellerate, which would manage the project.

The plan called for 40 two-bedroom cottages to be deed restricted for district employees only. Excellerate would make another 60 apartments available to qualifying members of the community, including district staff members, according to the district.

The council's rejection comes after the Bentonville Planning Commission approved the rezoning and the land use map change on 6-0 votes last week.

The property is listed as being on 1801 S.E. J St., behind Bentonville High School. The total area for the project is 7.79 acres, according to the district.

The district sought to change the zoning from A-1, agriculture, to R-3, medium-high density multifamily residential, to accommodate the housing development. The district also wanted to change the property's future land use plan designation from public/semi-public to medium density residential to be compatible with the R-3 zoning.

In the request for the rezoning submitted to the Planning Commission, the School District said the median home price in Bentonville is about "half a million, which is a barrier for many families. Annually, we hire about 140 teachers, but in the last couple of years, Bentonville Schools has extended offers to promising educators only to lose them when they search for a home."

The Bentonville School Board approved the housing initiative on Nov. 14. The board's 5-1 vote cleared the way for the project, a partnership the district and Excellerate had explored for several months.

The plan caught the notice of state legislators. Some members of the House and Senate Education committees criticized the plan during a hearing on the matter Jan. 9 in Little Rock. They did not take action on it, though state Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, said the hearing could serve as an "opening dialogue" for bills in the 2025 legislative session.