Biden urges House to pass aid package

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for House Republicans to urgently bring a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote, warning that refusal to take up the bill, passed by the Senate in the morning, would be "playing into Putin's hands."

"Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin," Biden said, raising his voice in strong comments from the White House as he referred to the Russian leader. "We can't walk away now. That's what Putin is betting on."

The package faces a deeply uncertain future in the House, where hardline Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump -- the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination and a critic of support for Ukraine -- oppose the legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson has cast new doubt on the package and made clear that it could be weeks or months before Congress sends the legislation to Biden's desk -- if at all.





"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson, R-La., said in a statement Monday night, adding: "In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters."

Hours after the Senate approved the aid package, Biden sought to ratchet up pressure on Johnson, urging him to bring the bill "to the floor immediately."

"I call on the speaker to let the full House speak its mind and not allow the minority of the most extreme voices in the House to block this bill even from being voted on," Biden said.

He added: "This bipartisan bill sends a clear message to Ukrainians and to our partners, to our allies around the world: America can be trusted. America can be relied upon and America stands up for freedom."

The potential impasse comes at a crucial point in the nearly two-year-old war, and supporters warn that abandoning Ukraine could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and threaten national security across the globe. Yet the monthslong push to approve the $60 billion in aid for Kyiv that is included in the package has exposed growing political divisions in the Republican Party over the role of the United States abroad.

Biden also lashed out at Trump, who on Saturday said during a campaign appearance that he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are "delinquent" in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defense.

"When America gives its word it means something," Biden said. "Donald Trump looks at this as if it's a burden."

The Senate vote came early Tuesday after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 billion for Ukraine held the Senate floor through the night, using the final hours of debate to argue that the United States should focus on its own problems before sending more money overseas, yet 22 Republicans voted with nearly all Democrats to pass the package 70-29.

"With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, will not falter, will not fail," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who worked closely with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the legislation.

The bill's passage through the Senate with a flourish of GOP support was a welcome sign for Ukraine amid critical shortages on the battlefield.

"Ukrainian soldiers out of artillery shells, Ukrainian units rationing rounds of ammunition to defend themselves, Ukrainian families worried that the next Russian strike will permanently plunge them into darkness, or worse," Biden said.

URGENT REQUEST

The president appealed to House members in stark terms and called on Johnson to let the matter come to a vote. Ukraine supporters were also hoping the showing of bipartisan support in the Senate would pressure Johnson to advance the bill. McConnell has made the issue his top priority in recent months, and he was resolute in the face of considerable pushback from his own GOP conference.

Speaking directly to his detractors, the longtime Republican leader said in a statement: "History settles every account. And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink."

Money provided by the legislation would purchase U.S.-made defense equipment, including munitions and air defense systems that authorities say are desperately needed as Russia batters the country. It also includes $8 billion for the government in Kyiv and other assistance.

"Putin's ambitions have never been limited to Ukraine. His goals are far broader. This means that our defense solidarity must be even broader," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media.

The legislation would also provide $14 billion for Israel's war with Hamas, $8 billion for Taiwan and partners in the Indo-Pacific to counter China, as well as $9.1 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other populations caught in conflict zones across the globe.

Progressive lawmakers have objected to sending offensive weaponry to Israel, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, as well as two Democrats, Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Peter Welch of Vermont, voted against it.

"I cannot in good conscience support sending billions of additional taxpayer dollars for Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu's military campaign in Gaza," Welch said. "It's a campaign that has killed and wounded a shocking number of civilians. It's created a massive humanitarian crisis."

The bill's passage followed almost five months of torturous negotiations over an expansive proposal that would have paired the foreign aid with an overhaul of border and asylum policies. Republicans demanded the trade-off, saying the surge of migration into the United States had to be addressed alongside the security of allies.

But a bipartisan deal on border security fell apart just days after its unveiling, a head-spinning development that left negotiators deeply frustrated. Republicans declared the bill insufficient and blocked it on the Senate floor.

After the deal collapsed, the two leaders abandoned the border provisions and pushed forward with passing the foreign aid package alone as Democrats had originally intended.

While the slimmed-down foreign aid bill eventually won a healthy showing of GOP support, several Republicans who had previously expressed support for Ukraine voted against it. The episode further exposed divisions in the party, made more public as Trump dug in and a handful of lawmakers openly called for McConnell to step down.

Sen. J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican, argued that the United States should step back from the conflict and help broker an end to it with Putin. He questioned the wisdom of continuing to fuel Ukraine's defense when Putin appears committed to fighting for years.

"I think it deals with the reality that we're living in, which is they're a more powerful country, and it's their region of the world," he said.

Vance, along with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and other opponents, spent several hours on the floor railing against the aid and complaining about the Senate process. They dug in their heels to delay a final vote, speaking on the floor until daybreak.

Supporters of the aid pushed back, warning that bowing to Russia would be a historic mistake with devastating consequences. They pointed out that if Putin were to attack a NATO member in Europe, the U.S. would be bound by treaty to become directly involved in the conflict -- a commitment Trump has called into question as he seeks another term in the White House.

In the House, many Republicans have opposed the aid and are unlikely to cross Trump, but some key GOP lawmakers have signaled that they will push to get it passed.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, traveled to Ukraine last week with a bipartisan delegation and met with Zelenskyy. Turner posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the trip that "I reiterated America's commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia."

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who was part of the delegation, said in an interview that conversations about using a discharge petition to force a vote on the aid package were happening "on both sides of the aisle."

At the meeting with Zelenskyy, Turner assured the Ukrainian leader that the Republican-controlled House, which has been increasingly skeptical of more aid, would come through with additional money to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, Spanberger said.

"The reality is, we know that if the speaker were to bring it for a vote, it would have the votes to pass," she said, adding later: "All options are on the table for how to move it forward."

But the House speaker is in a tough position. A majority of his conference opposes the aid, and he is trying to lead the narrowest of majorities and avoid the fate of his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in October.

Johnson said in a statement Monday that because the foreign aid package lacks border security provisions, it is "silent on the most pressing issue facing our country." It was the latest -- and potentially most consequential -- sign of opposition to the Ukraine aid from House GOP leadership, who had rejected the bipartisan border compromise as "dead on arrival," contributing to its rapid demise.

House Democratic leaders are looking at rarely used procedures to force a vote on the bill, but those represent a longshot effort without Johnson's support.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., said in a letter to fellow Democrats on Tuesday that the American people deserve an up or down vote, and we will use every available legislative tool to get comprehensive national security legislation over the finish line."

"The stakes are high and failure in Ukraine is not an option," Jeffries wrote. "Traditional Republicans must now put America first and stand up to pro-Putin extremists in the House who apparently want Russia to win."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Stephen Groves, Aamer Madhani, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Catie Edmondson and Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a $95 billion Ukraine Israel aid package being debated in Congress, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he comes to the Capitol in Washington to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Dec. 12, 2023. Two months later, that aid request had still not been met but Schumer and McConnell are keeping the Senate in session on Super Bowl weekend to force funding for Ukraine and Israel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a $95 billion Ukraine Israel aid package being debated in Congress, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signals success to reporters after a divided Senate passed an emergency spending package to provide send military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish U.S. weapons systems, and provide food, water and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The measure has an uncertain future in the House where it is opposed by Republicans in the face of pressure from former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

