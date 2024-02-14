Bjornson tabbed director of Arkansas Tobacco Control Division

Christy Bjornson is the new director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson announced Wednesday.

Bjornson was named director of Arkansas' Alcoholic Beverage Control Division in October 2023, and she will maintain her role as director of that division while also directing the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division, the finance department said in a news release. Both divisions are within the state Department of Finance and Administration's Regulatory Division.

As director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division, Bjornson fills the vacancy created after then-director Greg Sled died in December following more than 25 years with the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division.

Bjornson will receive a pay raise for leading the Arkansas Tobacco Contr0l Division but the specific amount has not been confirmed, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said. He said Bjornson's current salary is $104,312.83 a year.

The Arkansas Tobacco Control Division, which oversees 5,262 tobacco permits throughout Arkansas, ensures all retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers of tobacco, vapor and alternative nicotine products fully adhere to all Arkansas tobacco laws, according to the finance department.

The Arkasnas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which oversees 6,468 alcohol permits throughout the state, has responsibility for the regulation and supervision of alcohol, including manufacturing and distribution, the finance department said, and oversees operation of the state's permitted medical marijuana facilities.

"The Director of both ATC and ABC must work closely with Enforcement Agents and the business community to maintain compliance within these regulated industries," Hudson said in the news release. "Christy demonstrates this ability on a daily basis as she manages a wide range of high-profile issues. With one Director leading both divisions, DFA streamlines multiple processes across these two offices while also saving taxpayer dollars, which is a priority for Governor [Sarah Huckabee] Sanders."

Prior to joining the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division in October, Bjornson was an attorney supervisor in the finance department's Office of Field Audit. She also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the Sixth Judicial District.