Buzzer-beater lifts ’Dores over Aggies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and his last field goal at the buzzer to send Vanderbilt to a 74-73 upset win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

The game featured 21 lead changes and neither team led by more than four points. Vanderbilt (7-17, 2-9 SEC) ended its two-game skid. The Commodores had lost nine of 10 before Tuesday.

Tyrece Radford made two free throws to give the Aggies a 73-72 lead with 13.2 seconds remaining. The free throws came after Radford took a knee to the groin area from Isaiah West for a foul on a drive to the basket. Radford laid on the floor for several minutes before shooting.

Both teams bypassed on calling their final timeout, and 6-0 Manjon took the inbound pass and drove the length of the floor to the left of the basket.

Guarded by 6-7 Solomon Washington, Manjon gave Washington a head fake. On the shot attempt, however, Washington recovered and deflected Manjon's shot attempt. Manjon landed with the ball and hoisted the game winner over the outstretched right arm of 6-7 Andersson Garcia, who had rotated on defense.

Ven-Allen Lubin led Vanderbilt with 25 points, shooting 9 for 13 from the field, and reserve Evan Taylor scored 12.

Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points, Radford 17, reserve Henry Coleman III 13 and Jace Carter 11 for Texas A&M (15-9, 6-5), which made all 17 of its free throws.

The Aggies' three-game win streak came to an end. A&M is now 2-6 at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium since entering the SEC in 2012-13.

In AP top 25 men's games Tuesday night, Tyler Kolek scored 27 points, including a key three-pointer with 90 seconds left, as No. 4 Marquette held on for a 78-72 victory over Butler. Oso Ighodaro also had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East). Finley Bizjack scored a career-high 19 points for Butler (16-9, 7-7). ... Judah Mintz scored 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and JJ Starling had 13 of his 23 points in the second half as Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) took an 86-79 win over No. 7 North Carolina (19-6, 11-3). ... No. 10 Iowa State forced 25 turnovers and had 12 steals in a 68-59 win over Cincinnati. Curtis Jones and Tamin Lipsey each had 15 points to lead the Cyclones (19-5, 8-3 Big 12). The Bearcats (15-9, 4-7) have lost 5 of 7 games. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. shot 11 of 15 from the field for 31 points to lead No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 97-68. Coleman Hawkins had 17 points and five assists for the Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten). Terrance Williams III had 17 points for the Wolverines (8-17, 3-11), who have lost 12 of 14. ... DaRon Holmes II had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Dayton defeated Duquesne 75-59. Down by four with 6:17 left, the Flyers went on a 22-2 run to bury the Dukes late. Nate Santos had 15 points and eight rebounds for Dayton (20-4, 10-2 Atlantic 10). Jimmy Clark III had 14 points for Duquesne (14-10, 4-7). ... Blake Hinson scored 27 points and made five of Pittsburgh's 14 three-pointers, and the Panthers ended No. 21 Virginia's nation's-best 23-game home winning streak, 74-63. Hinson had 18 points after halftime for the Panthers (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Reece Beekman led Virginia (19-6, 10-4) with 19 points. ... Luke Kinzinger scored a career-high 31 points and Illinois State handed No. 23 Indiana State an 80-67 loss in the Sycamores' first outing as a ranked team since Larry Bird led them to the national title game 45 years ago. Myles Foster had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Redbirds (12-14, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry scored 20 points for Indiana State (24-3, 13-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

Jordan Harrison scored 19 points as No. 24 West Virginia defeated TCU 77-52. JJ Quinerly added 15 points for the Mountaineers (21-3, 10-3 Big 12). Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 18 points for TCU (15-9, 2-11).