EPA gives farmers OK to use dicamba products this season

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday issued an order allowing farmers to spray existing stocks of dicamba products on their dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans and set deadlines for limited sales and distribution of the herbicide.

Details are included in a memo from the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

On Feb. 6, a federal court in Arizona vacated 2020 registrations for Monsanto (now Bayer) XtendiMax, BASF's Engenia and Syngenta's Tavium that allowed for use of the dicamba products by U.S. farmers.

The deadline for sale and distribution of Xtendimax, Engenia or Tavium on dicamba-tolerant soybean in Arkansas is May 31 and for dicamba-tolerant cotton, it is June 30, according to the EPA's memo.

The deadline to use up existing stocks of Xtendimax, Engenia or Tavium on dicamba-tolerant soybean is June 30 and on on dicamba-tolerant cotton, it is July 30.