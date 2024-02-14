Estonian premier put on Russian wanted list

TALLINN, Estonia -- Estonia's prime minister has been put on a wanted list in Russia because of her efforts to remove Soviet-era World War II monuments in the Baltic nation, officials said Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West soar amid the war in Ukraine.

The name of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry's list of people wanted on unspecified criminal charges. While independent Russian news outlet Mediazona first reported Tuesday that Kallas was on the list, it said she has been on it for months. The list includes scores of officials and lawmakers from other Baltic nations.

Russian officials said that Kallas had been put on the list because of her efforts to remove World War II monuments.

Kallas dismissed it as Moscow's "familiar scare tactic."

"Russia may believe that issuing a fictitious arrest warrant will silence Estonia," she said. "I refuse to be silenced -- I will continue to vocally support Ukraine and advocate for the strengthening of European defenses."

Estonia and fellow NATO members Latvia and Lithuania have pulled down monuments that are widely seen as an unwanted legacy of the Soviet occupation of those countries.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, numerous monuments to Red Army soldiers also have been taken down in Poland and the Czech Republic, a belated purge of what many see as symbols of past oppression.

Moscow has denounced those moves as desecrating the memory of Soviet soldiers who fell while fighting Nazi Germany.





The inclusion of Kallas -- who has fiercely advocated for increased military assistance to Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia -- appears to reflect the Kremlin's effort to raise the stakes in the face of NATO and European Union pressure over the war.

"Estonia and I remain steadfast in our policy: supporting Ukraine, bolstering European defense, and fighting against Russian propaganda," Kallas said, pointing to her family's history of facing Soviet repression. "This hits close to home for me: My grandmother and mother were once deported to Siberia, and it was the KGB who issued the fabricated arrest warrants."

It's the first time the Russian Interior Ministry has put a foreign leader on a wanted list. Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys also are on the list, which is accessible to the public, along with scores of officials and lawmakers from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

"This, of course, is a kind of reward for people who support Ukraine and support the fight of good against evil," Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said, adding that those on the list should be careful while traveling to third countries in the future.

Mika Golubovsky, editor of Mediazona's English-language service, told The Associated Press that Kallas and other politicians from the Baltic nations have been in the Interior Ministry's wanted database since mid-October and she was the only head of state on the list.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Kallas and Peterkop were on the list because of their involvement in removing monuments.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a response to action by Kallas and others who "have taken hostile action toward historic memory and our country."

Russia has laws criminalizing the "rehabilitation of Nazism" that include punishing the desecration of war memorials. Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has a department dealing with alleged "falsification of history" and "rehabilitation of Nazism," which has ramped up its action since the start of the war, according to Mediazona.

Mediazona, which downloaded and studied more than 96,000 individual entries in the database, said it also includes scores of Ukrainian officials and foreign nationals accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces. The entries usually don't specify the charges or when the person was added to the list.

Golubovsky noted that not every high-profile addition to the list is publicly announced by the authorities. Officials in the Investigative Committee probably initially added Kallas and other Western officials to the list to score points with their superiors, he said, and the Kremlin only used it in its rhetoric about the West attacking Russia's historic memory after it was disclosed.

