Fat Tuesday celebrated

Shey Bland prepares to serve a pair of hurricanes Tuesday during a Fat Tuesday celebration at Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. The brewery hosted the event that featured crawfish, beads, hurricane drinks and king cake to celebrate Mardi Gras which is French for "Fat Tuesday" named after the last night of consuming rich, fatty foods in preparation for the fasting season of Lent.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Addie Hayes of Springdale cuts a king cake Tuesday during a Fat Tuesday celebration at Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. The brewery hosted the event that featured crawfish, beads, hurricane drinks and king cake to celebrate Mardi Gras which is French for "Fat Tuesday" named after the last night of consuming rich, fatty foods in preparation for the fasting season of Lent. Hayes sells her baked goodies through occasional pop-up events under the name Fatty Addies. Her work can be found on instagram @fattyaddies.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)