Former Bull Shoals mayor arrested on theft, abuse of office charges

A former Bull Shoals mayor on Tuesday surrendered to authorities and faces abuse of office and theft charges after, investigators say, he profited off Medicare reimbursements while in office, a news release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin states.

The felony charges against 69-year-old David Nixon -- theft of property over $5,000 and abuse of office -- came as a result of investigation by agents in the Public Integrity Unit of the attorney general's office's Special Investigations Division, the release states.

As mayor, the release states, Nixon took in unauthorized reimbursements for Medicare Part B premiums that had been deducted from his Social Security payments.

"Abuse of office and theft of public funds are serious breaches of the public's trust, and my office is committed to holding violators of that trust to account," Griffin wrote in the release.

Nixon surrendered to the Marion County sheriff's office, was booked in the county jail Tuesday, and was released later that day, the release states.