Former staffer accused of shooting residents at Conway Human Development Center with BB gun pleads no contest

A former caregiver at the Conway Human Development Center was convicted earlier this week of felony abuse of an impaired person after he admitted to shooting residents at the center with a BB gun, a Wednesday news release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin states.

Malic King, 28, of Little Rock, entered a no-contest plea Monday in the Faulkner County Circuit Court to the charge, the release states.

"The actions of the defendant in this case were cruel and egregious, and I am pleased that he is being held accountable," Griffin said in the release.

King was sentenced to five years of probation, assessed a fine of $1,000 plus court costs and ordered to attend anger-management classes, the release states.