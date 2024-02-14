Homecoming features campus cookout

Jane Sargent (right), head coach of the University of Arkasas-Fort Smith volleyball team, hands out free food to Dr. Lee E. Krehbiel, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs and others Tuesday during a campus cookout as part of homecoming week inside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. The university kicked off the week of homecoming activities, the theme for which is "Where Memories Roar," with a prep rally Monday night. The festivities continue today with an intramural championship, women's and men's basketball games against St. Edward's on Thursday, and a dance on Friday evening. Homecoming will cap off Saturday with a lunch tailgate, followed by the Lady Lions and Lions hosting St. Mary's. A crowning ceremony will take place at halftime of the men's game. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Susannah Kelley (right), an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball team, hands out free food to senior Dany Morales (left) and other students, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, during a campus cookout as part of homecoming week inside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. The university kicked off the week of homecoming activities, the theme for which is "Where Memories Roar," with a prep rally Monday night. The festivities continue today with an intramural championship, women's and men's basketball games against St. Edward's on Thursday, and a dance on Friday evening. Homecoming will cap off Saturday with a lunch tailgate, followed by the Lady Lions and Lions hosting St. Mary's. A crowning ceremony will take place at halftime of the men's game. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

