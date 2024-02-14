House members impeach Mayorkas by single vote

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House voted Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with the Republican majority determined to punish the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S-Mexico border after failing last week in a politically embarrassing setback.

The evening roll call proved tight, with Speaker Mike Johnson's, R-La., threadbare GOP majority unable to handle many defectors or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary charged in nearly 150 years.

In a historic rebuke, the House impeached Mayorkas 214-213. With the return of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to bolster the GOP's numbers after being away from Washington for cancer care and a Northeastern storm affecting some others, Republicans recouped -- despite dissent from their own ranks.

President Joe Biden called it a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games."

The charges against Mayorkas next go to the Senate for a trial, but neither Democratic nor Republican senators have shown interest in the matter and it may be indefinitely shelved to a committee. The Senate is expected to receive the articles of impeachment from the House after returning to session Feb. 26.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called the case against Mayorkas a "sham impeachment" and a "new low for House Republicans."

Mayorkas faced two articles of impeachment filed by the Homeland Security Committee arguing that he "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and that he breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

The first of the two charges approved Tuesday accuses Mayorkas of replacing Trump-era policies, such as the program commonly called Remain in Mexico, which required many migrants to wait at the southwestern border for their court dates, with "catch and release" policies that allowed migrants to roam free in the United States. Republicans charge that Mayorkas ignored multiple mandates of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that migrants "shall be detained" pending decisions on asylum and removal orders, and acted beyond his authority to parole migrants into the country.

Democrats have pushed back forcefully, noting that Mayorkas, like previous homeland security secretaries, has the right to set policies to manage the waves of migrants arriving at the border. That includes allowing certain migrants into the country temporarily on humanitarian grounds and prioritizing which migrants to detain, particularly when working with limited resources.

The second article accuses Mayorkas of breaching the public trust by misrepresenting the state of the border and stymieing congressional efforts to investigate him. Republicans base those accusations on an assertion by Mayorkas in 2022 that his department had "operational control" over the border, which is defined under a 2006 statute as the absence of any unlawful crossings of migrants or drugs. Mayorkas has said he was referring instead to a less absolute definition used by the Border Patrol.

They also accuse Mayorkas of having failed to produce documents, including materials he was ordered to give them under subpoena, during an investigation into his border policies and evading their efforts to get him to testify as part of their impeachment proceedings. Administration officials have countered that Mayorkas has produced tens of thousands of pages of documents in accordance with the panel's requests. He offered to testify in person, but Republicans on the panel rescinded their invitation for him to appear after the two sides encountered scheduling problems.

Critics of the case have pointed out that removing the secretary would be unlikely to bring about a change in the Biden administration's border policies, nor would it equip officials with the powers and resources they needed to do a more effective job enforcing immigration laws.

The House had initially launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son's business dealings, but instead turned its attention to Mayorkas after Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pushed the debate forward after the panel's months-long investigation.

Greene, who will serve as an impeachment manager in a potential Senate trial, hugged Scalise afterward and posed for photos with other lawmakers. She said senators "better pay attention to the American people and how they feel, and then they need to read our articles of impeachment."

BORDER POLITICS

Border security has shot to the top of campaign issues, with Trump, the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, insisting he will launch "the largest domestic deportation operation in American history" if he retakes the White House.

Various House Republicans have prepared legislation to begin deporting migrants who were temporarily allowed into the U.S. under the Biden administration's policies, many as they await adjudication of asylum claims.

"We have no choice," Trump said in stark language at a weekend rally in South Carolina.

At the same time, Johnson rejected a bipartisan Senate border security package but has been unable to advance Republicans' own proposal, which is a nonstarter in the Senate.

Three Republican representatives broke who ranks last week over the Mayorkas impeachment -- Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tom McClintock of California -- all did so again Tuesday. With a 219-212 majority, Johnson had few votes to spare.

All four of Arkansas' Republican representatives; Bruce Westerman, Steve Womack, French Hill and Rick Crawford voted in favor of impeaching Mayorkas.

Several leading conservative scholars along with former Homeland Secretary secretaries from both Republican and Democratic administrations have dismissed the Mayorkas impeachment as unwarranted or a waste of time.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said what the Republicans "have succeeded in doing is degrading and tarnishing the constitutional meaning of impeachment."

But Scalise told reporters after the vote, "It sends a message that we're not just going to sit by while the secretary of homeland security fails to do his job at keeping our homeland safe."

Mayorkas is not the only Biden administration official the House Republicans want to impeach. They have filed legislation to impeach a long list including Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Never before has a sitting Cabinet secretary been impeached, and it was nearly 150 years ago that the House voted to impeach President Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, William Belknap, over a kickback scheme in government contracts. He resigned before the vote.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify before the impeachment proceedings, put the border crisis squarely on Congress for failing to update immigration laws during a time of global migration.

"There is no question that we have a challenge, a crisis at the border," Mayorkas said over the weekend on NBC. "And there is no question that Congress needs to fix it."

Johnson and the Republicans have pushed back, arguing that the Biden administration could take executive actions, as Trump did, to stop the number of crossings -- though the courts have questioned and turned back some of those efforts.

"We always explore what options are available to us that are permissible under the law," Mayorkas said.

Last week's failed vote to impeach Mayorkas -- a surprise outcome rarely seen on such a high-profile issue -- was a stunning display in the chamber that has been churning through months of GOP chaos since the ouster of the previous House speaker.

At the time, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who had been hospitalized for emergency abdominal surgery, made a surprise arrival, wheeled into the chamber in scrubs and socks to vote against it -- leaving the vote tied and leading to its failure.

"Obviously, you feel good when you can make a difference," said Green, describing his painstaking route from hospital bed to the House floor. "All I did was what I was elected to do, and that was to cast my vote on the issues of our time, using the best judgment available to me."

Republican holdout Gallagher, who had served as a Marine, announced over the weekend he would not be seeking reelection in the fall, joining a growing list of Republican lawmakers heading for the exits.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Rebecca Santana and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., walks through statuary Hall as lawmakers gather in the House chamber to vote on the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failures on the U.S.- Mexico border at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2024. Having failed to impeach Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again. But it's not at all certain Tuesday's scheduled do-over will produce a better tally.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stands outside his office during a meeting with the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



This image from House Television shows House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., banging the gavel after he announced the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration's handling of the U.S-Mexico border, at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (House Television via AP)



House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik,, R-N.Y., leaves the chamber after the Republican majority failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for problems on the U.S.- Mexico border, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

