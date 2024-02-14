Human remains found in Cleburne County in January still unidentified

Cleburne County authorities on Wednesday asked for the public's help in identifying the bones of a man located in January in a wildlife management area near Wilburn.

Attempts to identify the skeletal remains found in the Jim Kress Wildlife Management Area have so far been unsuccessful, a news release from Sheriff Chris Brown states. The sheriff's office first notified the public of the discovery Jan. 8.

Authorities urged anyone who had information about a missing man who had had spinal surgery or a spinal fusion plate to contact a detective with the sheriff's office at 501-362-8143.