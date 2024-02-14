Chrystul Kizer, 23, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested in Louisiana after almost two weeks on the run from charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Milwaukee and was awaiting trial in the June 2018 death of a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls.

Roberto Montano, 58, who managed two forestry projects in Guatemala for a New Hampshire-based investment company from 2007-14, pleaded guilty to stealing $10 million from the business under an agreement with prosecutors that calls for a five-year prison sentence and restitution.

Michael Waselchuck, 36, of Seabrook, N.H., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce in connection with threats and vandalism targeting the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio journalists, prosecutors said.

Mirtza Ocana, 38, of Tampa, Fla., told federal agents who arrested her at an airport for smuggling money from Cuba that she was traveling to the island two or three times per month since June 2023 to take dollars to the United States, the criminal complaint says.

Danalee Pascua, a nurse at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, Calif., was found innocent of involuntary manslaughter in the November 2019 death of a pregnant inmate who collapsed in her cell.

Sebastian Rivera, 22, and Alex Gonzalez, 23, were jailed on misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct at an athletic event after running onto the Allegiant Stadium field during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, according to police records.

Timothy Mapes, 69, former chief of staff to ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, was ordered to report to prison in mid-June to serve a 2½-year sentence for making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice to protect his boss.

Mahathir Mohamad, 98, former prime minister of Malaysia, is being treated for infection at the National Heart Institute and will rest for "optimal recovery," a spokesman from his office said.

Davion Irvin, 25, had six misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against him dropped after he was found incompetent to stand trial, but he still faces two burglary charges related to taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and the escape of a clouded leopard.