Lady Pats turn up pressure in victory

5A-EAST GIRLS

MARION 56, BATESVILLE 52

BATESVILLE -- With their backs pressed firmly against the wall following back-to-back conference losses, the Marion Lady Patriots turned to their old standby to flip a potential road loss into victory.

Marion trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Lady Patriots broke out their full-court press and forced 13 second-half turnovers to turn away Batesville 56-52 on Tuesday night inside Pioneer Gymnasium.

"I'm glad we pulled it out because we came out really flat in the first half," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "Batesville is a team that's playing a lot better here in the second half of conference play, and we almost found out the hard way tonight."

Sophomore Madison Glaspie paced Marion (14-10, 6-5 5A-East) with 18 points, while senior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson hit 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, while sophomore Jada Cheers added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Batesville fell despite getting a game-high 21 points from Briley Pulliaum as well as 12 points and nine rebounds from Serenity Patterson.

The Lady Pioneers made 10 of their 13 field-goal attempts in the first eight minutes and hitting 3 of 4 three-point attempts to lead 22-15 after the first quarter.

A Pulliaum three-pointer gave Batesville a 31-19 lead early in the second quarter, but Marion got within 33-26 at halftime when Jackson swished a three-pointer with 38.4 seconds left.

Glaspie sparked a 10-0 Marion run with a short jumper, and when Ayanna Hayes came up with a steal at midcourt and scored a layup, the Lady Pats enjoyed their first lead at 38-37. Glaspie completed the run on the following possession with a layup for a 40-37 advantage. Glaspie and Jackson scored in the lane to cap the third-quarter scoring as Marion enjoyed a 44-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"We got refocused and fought back in a big way," Johnson said. "I was proud of that because they heard the message at halftime."

A three-pointer from Glaspie and a Cheers layup gave Marion a 49-37 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Batesville battled back to get within 52-50 with 1:17 left on a Patterson layup.

From there, Marion got a three-point play from Cheers and a Glaspie free throw to cap the scoring.

BOYS

MARION 52, BATESVILLE 22

Marion scored the game's first eight points, never trailed and limited Batesville to 7-of-34 shooting and forced 23 turnovers to win.

The Patriots blocked seven shots, four by senior Jalen White and three by sophomore LaDaryl Robinson.

"We finally got some tempo going in the second half," Marion Coach Emmanuel Wade said. "I thought we just settled in and played some basketball and had some fun there finally. That was really good to see."

White paced Marion (15-4, 9-2 5A-East) with 17 points, 8 rebounds and the 4 blocks. David Brewer scored nine points and Mikell Lewis had eight.

Batesville got nine points from Ransom Dunlap and six from Rafael Thomas.

White set the tone in the first quarter, hitting a short jumper to start the scoring before dishing to Robinson for a dunk and a 4-0 Marion lead. Four straight points from Lewis gave the Pats an 8-0 lead with 2:24 left in the first quarter, and Marion took a 10-6 advantage to the second.

Two White free throws gave Marion its first double-digit lead (18-8) , and the Patriot advantage hit 20-8 in the second quarter when Kayden Nesbitt scored a layup. Marion led 20-10 at halftime.

"They gave us kind of a different zone, almost like a triangle and two," Wade said. "It did throw us off a little bit and typically when you don't shoot in rhythm those shots don't always go in."

Marion opened the third quarter with backcourt pressure, which helped the Patriots force 12 turnovers in the quarter.

The Patriots opened the second half on a 17-3 run that put the game out of reach.