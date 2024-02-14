End the occupation

Palestinians have been forced from their homeland, humiliated, raped, and murdered since before 1948 by the Israeli government and soldiers of the IOF (Israeli Occupation Forces). Many people believe the propaganda and refuse to admit that the Nakba even happened. They think this "conflict" started Oct. 7. But JR Cromwell of White Hall goes one step further and calls for a total genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. He would glory in it. He says they support Hamas and deserve what they are getting.

According to JR, then, the little babies being crushed under the rubble from the bombs, maimed by shrapnel, and orphaned by rockets are complicit. Babies. I'm disgusted by Israel and especially disgusted by the inaction of Joe Biden and our government. Don't send any more money to Israel. Tell them to cease fire now. And end the occupation/apartheid regime in Gaza and the West Bank. Free Palestine!

SARAH TERWILLIGER

Nashville

Land belongs to them

Manifest Destiny is a concept in ill repute of late, but I believe it accurately summarizes Israel's reassertion of sovereignty in Gaza. The ultimate reality is that the land in question belongs in perpetuity--and inalienably--to the Jewish people.

Now it is true that the state of Israel is not, in all respects, synonymous with the Jewish people. However, since (at least) the end of the Thirty Years War, the nation-state has been the pre-eminent avatar of ethnic and religious identity. Such may not always be the case, but for the present time and for present purposes, Israel and the Jewish people are identical. Ownership and administration of the land is both a right and a responsibility.

As such, the so-called "Two State" model is unworkable because it is, in the final analysis, immoral. This is so because it (the model) is the evasion (or attempted evasion) of a solemn moral responsibility. In this light, the recent catastrophe (Oct. 7) is intelligible, for immoral acts are ultimately dysfunctional. Semper et ubique, always and everywhere.

J. FRED HART JR.

Little Rock

Mental incompetence

It appears Joe Biden is benefiting from mental incompetence, as it relates to being charged for his mishandling of classified information. The special counsel has concluded no criminal charges are warranted, apparently because Biden was described as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." So basically, the special counsel proved what I believe most Americans already knew: The United States is being represented by a president in cognitive decline. Makes you feel real safe and secure, doesn't it?

DEWEY BARR

Maumelle