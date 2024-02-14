LR Christian rolls by Parkview

There's no better time than the present for Little Rock Christian to be playing some of its best basketball of the season.

The Lady Warriors continued that trend with another first-rate performance Tuesday night against crosstown foe Little Rock Parkview.

JB McNay and Whitley Rogers combined for 47 points as Little Rock Christian sped past the Lady Patriots 60-42 at Warrior Arena in Little Rock.

The victory was the third time Little Rock Christian (17-10, 10-3 5A-Central) had beaten Parkview (13-14, 10-3) this season, but it was also its second win over its conference rivals in the past week. The Lady Warriors used a dominant second half to beat them 66-44 on Feb. 7 at Charles Ripley Arena. They had a much tougher time in their latest game and didn't finally shake the Lady Patriots until the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

"The stretch that we've had here as of late, it's the best we've played," said Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers, whose team also beat Parkview 57-36 in November during the Lady Cat Invitational in Conway. "Maturity has been the biggest thing for us because the kids are growing up. When we started the season, we knew we were going to be young, but they had to get out there and learn.

"Our schedule has been like the SEC, too. When you play a Farmington, when you play a Cabot, when you play a Greenwood, when you play a Nashville, you're going to learn what championship caliber is. That schedule has really helped us out, and I think the girls are starting to play some really good basketball because of it."

Little Rock Christian shot 24 of 53 (45.3%) and forced 14 turnovers, including 11 in the first half, to take down the Lady Patriots for the 13th time in their past 14 meetings.

Despite the Lady Warriors winning all three matchups this season, the past two head-to-head encounters have been the most important.

Parkview had been in sole possession of second place in the conference standings since Jan. 24. However, Little Rock Christian has won six of its past seven games since then -- and nine of its past 10 overall -- to take over that spot with three games remaining in the regular season. The Lady Warriors' in-league sweep gives them the tiebreaker over the Lady Patriots should the two end up finishing tied behind first-place Vilonia. Yet, it was the play of McNay and Whitley Rogers that helped them do so.

McNay, a junior, finished with 25 points and seven rebounds while Rogers, a sophomore, had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Little Rock Christian, which led 26-14 at halftime.

"She's been phenomenal these last five or six games," Ronald Rogers said of McNay. "That potential has always been there for her, but she's finally starting to mature. So now, all of a sudden, teams have got to pay attention to her, and it takes some of the load of Whitley as well.

"The thing is, we've got to be able to make shots because the others are going to get looks. We've just got to make them. We've been without A.J. [Jackson], too, but when we get her back, it's really going to open some things up."

Parkview, which shot 16 of 48 (33.3%) for the game, gave Little Rock Christian a fight for more than three quarters.

The Lady Patriots didn't get many open opportunities at the basket in the first half, but they started to connect on the shots they did get in the second half. The issue, however, was that every time they tried to make a run, usually McNay or Rogers had an answer.

Parkview did manage to slice its deficit to 43-35 with 5:02 left in the game following a basket from Breighah Bailey, but Rogers ran off six straight points to put Little Rock Christian back up by double digits.

Rogers did have to leave the game at the 4:04 mark after injuring her elbow following a hard fall. She left and went to the locker room before returning with just under two minutes left in the game to help the Lady Warriors close things out.

"I like what I'm seeing out of them," Ronald Rogers said. "We've been playing well. It's usually this time of the year that you want to start playing your best, and I think we're doing that."

Laura Morris, one of two freshman starters for Little Rock Christian, added nine points. Krisytn Cooper and A'miya Goosby scored 10 points apiece for Parkview.