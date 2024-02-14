Mercy Fort Smith opens unit for student nurses

FORT SMITH – Mercy Fort Smith announced Wednesday it has created a dedicated education unit (DEU) to provide real patient care opportunities for nursing students beginning this spring, according to a news release.

Mercy Fort Smith is piloting the DEU with nursing programs at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma, with plans to enroll additional students in the fall, the release states.

Each Mercy nurse who is part of the program will act as a nurse supervisor to two senior level nursing students. The DEU has been developed locally in collaboration with front line staff, hospital educators, school nursing educators and hospital administration over the past several months, according to the release.

"Hands-on opportunities are a key part of education for nurses," said Stephanie Whitaker, chief nursing officer at Mercy Fort Smith.

Whitaker pointed to research that shows students who participate in the DEU model had a better engagement in their roles, a more positive clinical experience and a better retention rate than those in a traditional nursing school model, the release states.

"Our nurses are excited to be part of a program that will help improve health care for our community. And our collaboration with each school will help ensure we are meeting the needs of the students and the academic programs."