MLB 2024: World Series Odds for All 30 Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites for the 2024 World Series at SI Sportsbook.

After spending more than $1 billion -- yes, that's billion with a B -- in free agency signings in the offseason, the Dodgers are the favorites to win the 2024 World Series at +350. Shohei Ohtani -- the sport's reigning MVP and two-way star, joins the club though he will not pitch this season while he recovers from UCL surgery. However, he is expected to swing the bat come Opening Day. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the three-time Japanese league MVP, is considered an immediate Cy Young contender by many. The Dodgers also signed pitcher Tyler Glasnow and secured contracts with Clayton Kershaw and James Paxton. Los Angeles led the National League in runs scored in 2023, and the Dodgers have not missed the postseason since 2012. They last won the World Series in 2020.

Shohei Ohyani won't be a two-way player this year as he rehabs his pitching arm, but the slugger joins a Dodgers team that was already loaded. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have the next-best odds (+650). The team that led MLB in nearly every offensive category (runs, home runs, extra-base hits RBIs, OBP, OPS, AVG) is mostly the same as last season, with the addition of Jarred Kelenic and veteran starting pitcher Chris Sale in the offseason. The Braves last won the World Series in 2021, and they have not missed the postseason since 2017.

The Houston Astros come in at +900. The AL West team has dominated the postseason, having made it to the World Series in four of the last seven seasons, winning twice. Their most recent win came in 2023.

The New York Yankees (+1000) round out the top four, having made the splashy offseason trade for and signing of young superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Yankees last won the World Series in 2009 and failed to make the playoffs in 2023.

The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers are tied at +1100 with a Philadelphia Phillies team that won the NL pennant in 2022 and last won the World Series in 2008.

The Orioles (+1400), Rays (+2000) and Mariners (+2000) look to present the most value.

New ownership in Baltimore has already made a splash by signing pitcher Corbin Burnes, and there are rumors the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, could be next. The Orioles made it to the postseason in 2023 after a seven-year drought.

The Rays perennially perform better than we expect and haven't missed the postseason since 2018. However, though they have won the AL pennant twice since their inception in 1998, they have yet to win a World Series.

Finally, the Mariners could have one of the best starting rotations in MLB. They'll just have to solve getting past the Astros first.

Here is the current market for all 30 MLB teams at SI Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

Atlanta Braves +650

Houston Astros +900

New York Yankees +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1100

Texas Rangers +1100

Toronto Blue Jays +1200

Baltimore Orioles +1400

Seattle Mariners +2000

Tampa Bay Rays +2000

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

New York Mets +2500

Minnesota Twins +2800

San Diego Padres +2800

Boston Red Sox +3300

Chicago Cubs +3300

San Francisco Giants +3300

St. Louis Cardinals +3300

Cincinnati Reds +4000

Milwaukee Brewers +4000

Miami Marlins +5500

Cleveland Guardians +6000

Detroit Tigers +6000

Los Angeles Angels +8000

Pittsburgh Pirates +8000

Kansas City Royals +10000

Chicago White Sox +12500

Washington Nationals +12500

Colorado Rockies +15000

Oakland Athletics +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.