FOOTBALL

CFP deal tops $1.3B

ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a six-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually that allows the network to keep exclusive rights to the 12-team playoff through the 2031 season, two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a deal cannot be finalized until the CFP works through other outstanding issues regarding the format and revenue distribution. ESPN was first to report the offer of $1.3 billion annually from the network to the CFP, and The Athletic first reported that an agreement had been reached on those terms. The network declined to comment. "Negotiations are continuing," CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told the AP. The playoff expands from four teams to 12 this season but within a preexisting 12-year contract with ESPN that runs through the 2025-26 season. That deal pays the CFP $608 million for seven games annually: two playoff semifinals, a championship game and four other major bowl games. The total value of the last two years of the original deal is expected to rise to match the increase in the number of games in the package from seven to 11.

Seahawks hire assistants

The Seattle Seahawks announced the hirings of seven assistants for new Coach Mike Macdonald on Tuesday, including agreements with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durde and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Jay Harbaugh is Seattle's new special teams coordinator, Scott Huff the offensive line coach, Karl Scott the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, and Kirk Olivadotti the inside linebackers coach. Scott is the only holdover from former coach Pete Carroll's staff. Olivadotti has spent the past five seasons as the inside linebackers coach with Green Bay. The agreements with Grubb, Durdee, Harbaugh and Frazier had been previously reported. Huff was the offensive line coach at Washington.

BASEBALL

Charges in statue theft

A 45-year-old man has been charged in the theft of a statue of Jackie Robinson at McAdams Park in Wichita, Kan., on Jan 25. which led to national media coverage and donations from Major League Baseball and its teams. "The investigation has not revealed any evidence indicating this was a hate-motivated crime," police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a news conference Tuesday morning. "Instead, we believe this theft was motivated by the financial gain of scrapping common metal." Ricky Angel Alderete has been charged with felony theft valued at over $25,000, aggravated criminal damage to property, identity theft and making false information, Moses said. Alderete has been booked in Sedgwick County Jail since Feb. 1, records show. Moses said police are still looking to arrest and charge "all individuals involved in the theft and the destruction of the Jackie Robinson statue." The statue was one of the main gathering places for nonprofit League 42, which hosts several hundred children in its summer baseball league. Robinson, who wore number 42, was the first Black player to play in the major legues, breaking the color barrier when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The bronze, 275-pound statue was cut off at the shoes and then hauled away. On Jan. 28, police found the suspect vehicle unoccupied at a Wichita apartment complex. On Jan. 30, Wichita firefighters found parts of the statue burned at Garvey Park.

SF to sign Soler

Slugging free agent outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler has agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal was pending a successful physical. The 31-year-old from Cuba was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. Soler played 137 games for the Miami Marlins last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. He spent 102 games as DH.

A's hire female announcer

Veteran baseball broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California. The company made the announcement Tuesday. Cavnar becomes the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history -- set to be the voice for most of the A's games during the upcoming 2024 season. She has covered baseball for 17 of her 20 years in the media business, most recently calling Colorado Rockies games the past 12 years as a backup play-by-play announcer while also hosting pregame and postgame shows and regional coverage.

Wainwright to analyst

Retired St. Louis Cardinals All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright has joined the MLB Network as an on-air analyst. Wainwright will make his debut on opening day, March 28, the network said Tuesday. He will work the Cardinals' game against San Francisco at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., on June 20. Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

Surgery for reliever

The Colorado Rockies said reliever Daniel Bard will have surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. There's no timetable for Bard's return. Rockies pitchers and catchers report today for physicals before the start of spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., a day ahead of Colorado's first workout. Bard was injured last week during a throwing session, according to The Denver Post. He is entering the the final season of a $19 million, two-year deal. The right-hander appeared in 50 games last season, going 4-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 1 save.

BASKETBALL

Bridges' charges dropped

A prosecutor dismissed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges' domestic violence charges on Tuesday because of inconsistent victim statements, according to court records. Bridges was accused of tossing pool table balls at a woman's vehicle while children were in it. The victim first told police a woman damaged her car, but later said it was Bridges, according to the dismissal's filing. She later said she was not sure who caused the damage. ESPN first reported the dismissal. "In preparation for the upcoming scheduled trial, the victim gave a recent statement to prosecutors in which she said she is unsure how the damages were caused," the dismissal paperwork signed by Assistant District Attorney Samantha Pendergrass said. "Given the lack of sufficient evidence necessary to overcome the inconsistency of these accounts, the state would not be successful at trial." Bridges signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer on July 2. He's an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, he has expressed interest in staying with the Hornets longer.