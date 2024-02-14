Orange crush?

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rick Barnes has a 796-412 record in 37 seasons as a college basketball coach, but only one of those victories was on the road against the University of Arkansas.

Barnes, in his ninth season at Tennessee, has a 1-5 record at Arkansas going into the No. 8 Volunteers' game against the Razorbacks tonight at Walton Arena.

The victory for Barnes came when his No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat the Razorbacks 96-85 at Walton Arena on Jan. 5, 2010.

A year earlier, Arkansas shocked Barnes and No. 7 Texas by pulling a 67-61 upset at Walton Arena.

That 2008-09 Arkansas team, which also beat No. 2 Oklahoma and star Blake Griffin 96-88, struggled to a 2-14 record in SEC play and finished 14-18 overall.

This season, Arkansas (12-11, 3-7) is off to its worst start in SEC play through 10 games since 2009, when the Razorbacks were 1-9.

The first major red flag that this could be a rough season for Arkansas was raised on Nov. 17, when North Carolina-Greensboro came into Walton Arena and went home with a 78-72 victory.

In the SEC opener, No. 13 Auburn won 83-51 to hand the Razorbacks their most-lopsided loss in Walton Arena's 30 seasons. The Razorbacks also have lost SEC home games to No. 11 South Carolina 77-64 and No. 22 Kentucky 63-57.

But Arkansas has been good enough at home to beat No. 9 Duke 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge and beat No. 2 Purdue 81-77 in overtime in an exhibition game. The Razorbacks also have SEC victories at home 78-77 over Texas A&M -- which beat Tennessee 85-69 last Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas -- and 78-75 over Georgia.

"Well, they beat Purdue, who I think arguably right now, best team in the country," Barnes said Tuesday when asked about the challenge of playing the Razorbacks at Walton Arena. "They beat Duke, beat Texas A&M."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has a 107-53 record in his fifth season and led the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 and a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

"If you go back and look at Eric, what he does, his teams get better," Barnes said. "They're going to fight. That's what they do.

"We know that they have a great arena, great home crowd. We expect it to be as hard a game as any we've played all year."

The Vols (17-6, 7-3) are led by 6-6 senior guard Dalton Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado averaging 20.3 points per game on the season and 26.4 in SEC play.

Knecht has scored more than 30 points five times -- 39 (Florida), 37 (North Carolina), 36 (Georgia), 32 (Vanderbilt) and 31 (South Carolina) -- and has blended well with returning starters Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

"They have a superstar player who's going to be a high NBA Draft pick in Dalton Knecht," Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "Think about these guys that have been the focal points of our scouting reports in the past -- James, Vescovi, Zeigler.

"And now we're throwing Dalton Knecht ahead of them in our preparation. That shows you how good this team is.

"I think Tennessee -- with their talent level, their length, their basketball IQ and their coaching -- is a team that can play for a Final Four and a national championship."

The Razorbacks won their first weekend SEC game when they beat Georgia last Saturday.

"It feels good to win in general," Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, who had 13 points, said of being able to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday after a victory. "Winning this game felt good for us.

"We need to protect the house again next game. We feel good, we feel confident.

"We're going to get a game plan going and it's going to be a battle."

Razorbacks senior guard El Ellis, who had 15 points against Georgia after not playing in the previous two games against Missouri and LSU, agreed with Mark.

"Most definitely going to be a battle," Ellis said. "We're going to be ready. We're ready to turn this thing around."

Through games played Monday night, teams ranked in The Associated Press top 10 are 32-35 on the road against unranked opponents, according to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.

Those outcomes include Arkansas beating Duke when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 7 and Tennessee losing at Mississippi State and at Texas A&M when the Vols were ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Musselman is 2-4 against Tennessee and Barnes since taking the Arkansas job.

"Coach Barnes has a lot of experience for sure," Musselman said on his radio show. "His teams cut really hard. They're very well coached. They share the ball. They're very, very physical defensively.

"If you're dribbling the ball, they're going to attack the dribble. If you make a cut, they're going to chuck you or try to stand you up with their physicality. They go to the offensive boards really physical.

"He's one of the best coaches in college basketball and it's been that way for many, many years."

Since Barnes came to Tennessee, the only SEC team he hasn't beaten on the road is Arkansas. His Vols are 4-5 at Kentucky -- including a 103-92 victory this season -- but 0-4 at Arkansas.

Tennessee has lost seven in a row at Walton Arena since last beating the Razorbacks 74-72 there in 2009 when Bruce Pearl was the Vols' coach.

Barnes referenced former Arkansas coaches Nolan Richardson and Eddie Sutton, both Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, in praising the Razorbacks' winning history.

"They've got a great basketball tradition," Barnes said. "You go back to Nolan, but even before that with Eddie Sutton's run there.

"Like all the schools that have great home courts, they've had a long history of being successful. They've got a history of being known as a school that has always had great basketball."