100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1924

MARSHALL -- Osley Horton, who was fined $100 in Circuit Court here yesterday for transporting liquor, escaped from Sheriff Dan Patterson while en route to the county jail. He has not been recaptured. Horton was under bond for appearance in court under another and similar charge and the bond was declared forfeited.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1974

TEXARKANA -- The Genoa School District in Miller County is out of money and will close April 26, a month early, officials announced Tuesday. Superintendent W. L. Patterson, who called the action "the hardest decision I've faced in 20 yeas of school work," said the District had grown too fast. The District had 259 students and 14 teachers in 1969. This year it has 538 students, 21 teachers and an elementary school principal. ... Patterson said when the 1973-74 budget was adopted and approved there was only enough money to fund seven months of classes. By closing 20 school days, the District hopes to save about $30,000 to $35,000.

25 years ago

Feb. 14, 1999

On Friday, President Clinton declared Bradley, Chicot, Columbia and Miller counties federal disaster areas because of flooding late last month. Torrential rains dumped as much as 7 inches of rain in southern Arkansas in the last few days of January, flooding lakes and streams in the region. Gov. Mike Huckabee requested federal assistance for counties repairing roads and bridges damaged by the floods. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the counties for 75 percent of the repair costs. The state and the counties will split the remainder.

10 years ago

Feb. 14, 2014

Geyer Springs Elementary School will be transformed into the city's only solely gifted and talented school beginning this fall, the Little Rock School District Board voted unanimously Thursday. The board adopted "Option B," which was one of two alternatives Superintendent Dexter Suggs proposed last month as a compromise to the stiff opposition his initial proposal garnered from the community and board members. The original plan called for Geyer Springs students who are not identified as gifted to be reassigned next school year to Bale, Franklin or Stephens elementaries. Under the proposal adopted Thursday, Geyer Springs would eventually serve only grades three through five and employ only those teachers certified as Gifted and Talented educators. The option would allow all the current kindergarten through fifth-grade Geyer Springs Elementary students to remain at the school until they feed into Dunbar Middle School, which houses a long-standing gifted-education program. Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classes would be removed from the school in 2014-15; first grade would be removed in 2014-15; and second grade would be removed in 2015-16.