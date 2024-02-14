PB student attends frat meeting

A local resident was among six Arkansas Tech University students who attended the 2024 Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values Central conference in Indianapolis.

Jacob Allen of Pine Bluff, Tucker Cramm of Irving, Texas, Kiara Doshier of Yellville, Chloe Karnes of West Fork, Ellie Riddle of Damascus and Bryce Smith of Bryant represented ATU fraternity and sorority life at the conference.

The event drew approximately 2,400 college students from around the United States the first weekend in February, according to a news release.

"One thing that I learned from AFLV Central is how to maintain a high-functioning Interfraternity Council," said Cramm. "I was fortunate enough to meet with other IFC presidents with similar-sized fraternity chapters. I was able to talk through problems that the IFC executive council is going through and they gave me multiple solutions on how to solve those problems. I have great expectations for fraternity and sorority life at Arkansas Tech and I believe what we're seeing from fraternity life is just the beginning."

Conference attendees networked and learned more about the programs, challenges and plans for the future that are common in fraternities and sororities around the country.

"AFLV was a blessing for our College Panhellenic Council chapters here at Arkansas Tech," said Riddle. "A big takeaway from this conference is that a sorority is so much more than a social aspect of our college experience. It is a chance for lasting sisterhood, good scholarship, philanthropy, service and embracing leadership positions. Implementing values-based recruitment will ensure that we are creating a safe environment for all women in Greek life here at ATU. AFLV let us communicate and compare experiences in our own university's councils to help support each other in our new positions."

Details: www.atu.edu/fsl.