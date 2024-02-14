Man found dead in car at Northwest Arkansas National Airport

HIGHFILL — A dead man was discovered Wednesday morning in a car parked in a Northwest Arkansas National Airport parking lot, according to a news release from airport officials.

The deceased individual had been reported missing earlier by a family member, according to airport officials.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said Wednesday afternoon the death appeared to be from natural causes, “a sudden cardiac event.”

The deceased man was a 53-years-old and had a history of cardiac issues, Oxford said. Oxford did not release the man’s name because relatives were still being notified.

The man had returned to Northwest Arkansas on a flight over the weekend and was found in a locked car in the long-term parking lot at the airport, Oxford said.







