Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Zaylon Watkins, 22, of 414 N. Mabry St. in Eudora, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Watkins was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

Alexis Chappell, 19, of 308 Greens No. 205 in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Chappell was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Dillon Summerfield, 32, of 5 Wendike Place in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Summerfield was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Douglas Anitok, 34, of 1272 Bridgestone Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, kidnapping, resisting arrest, second-degree domestic abuse, third-degree domestic abuse, obstructing government operations and public intoxication. Anitok was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Bernadetter Beccerra, 44, of 1500 Jefferson St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Beccerra was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

West Fork

Jonathan Guenther, 36, of 126 Valley View St. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. Guenther was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.