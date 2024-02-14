Springdale council OKs ordinance change to allow for e-bikes, scooters

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Tom Sissom

Maddi Douglass rides a Spin scooter on Feb. 5 on the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. The Springdale City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a city ordinance to regulate how e-bike and electric scooter companies can operate in that city. (File Photo/NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale residents may get to try out an alternative way to get around town after the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a city ordinance to regulate how electric bike and scooter companies can operate in the city.

Some