Springdale council OKs ordinance change to allow for e-bikes, scooters

Maddi Douglass rides a Spin scooter on Feb. 5 on the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. The Springdale City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a city ordinance to regulate how e-bike and electric scooter companies can operate in that city. (File Photo/NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger) SPRINGDALE -- Springdale residents may get to try out an alternative way to get around town after the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a city ordinance to regulate how electric bike and scooter companies can operate in the city.